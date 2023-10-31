Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: comic shop, comic store, comic stores, comics shops

Seven Comics Stores Close, Ten Comic Stores Open, One Re-Opens

Bleeding Cool always tries to keep an eye on comic stores that close, those that open and those that change. Here's the current list.

Bleeding Cool always tries to keep an eye on comic book stores that close, those that open and those which go through ch-ch-changes. Here's the current list since we last checked in, back in August. TRen comic book stores that are opening – including one today – seven that have closed, one that is re-opening and one that is about to open.

Comic stores closing:

The Clover, Cloverdale's only movie theater, and its offshoot business Next Door Comics which opened in 2019, have officially closed. The owner sytated that the theater ran out of money and that he couldn't think of a solution to keep it going. Heroes Comics is closing in Fresno, California,at the end of the year, after 34 years in business, after the landlord increased rent by 70%. Amazing Spiral of Baltimore, Maryland, closed in August, stating "We'll also be selling a selection of the framed art which has decorated the shop for years; as well as our cardboard character standees and even our beloved, life-size Spider-Man statue. So please, help us give Amazing Spiral the viking funeral it deserves–well, minus the bonfire–and come through sometime in the next week!" Geoffrey's Comics of Torrance, California and Hi De Ho Comics of Santa Monica, California are closing at the end of the year. But they will continue as a work-from-home option. They tellus "Geoffrey's Comics and Hi De Ho Comics opened in 1977. We were literally the first comic book stores in Los Angeles. But now, sadly, Geoffrey's and Hi-De-Ho Comics must close their doors December 31, 2023 While this is certainly a sad day, Geoffrey's and Hi-De-Ho Comics are also going to continue in their own special way. Our pull service will continue on! Geoffrey's and Hi-De-Ho Comics would love to keep our most loyal customers and continue to offer our pull service as a delivery option! "Geoffrey's Comics Pull Parties" will be found at locations around the city. Come and pick up your pulls in person and stay to talk with your fellow fans about the comics we all love. Our first two weekly Pull Parties will be Wednesdays from 6pm-9pm at Collector Legion! And on Tuesdays from 5-8pm at Santa Monica Brew Works! We are also reaching out to coffee houses to offer different times and days for you to stop by, pick up your comics and hang out with your other fellow super-fans. Even though Geoffrey's and Hi-De-Ho must close their doors, they will live on in this new exciting form where we can all still gather and share our enjoyment together. While the store's doors may be closing, our love of comics is never ending. Science fiction and super hero stories show us the height that humanity can aspire to. And while the closing of our doors really hurts, it has not dampened our love of comics nor our love for our customers. Geoffrey's and Hi-De-Ho Comics are more than just a place – they are a community. And in that way Geoffrey's and Hi-De-Ho Comics will continue long after the doors close. To everyone that has shared the joy of comics along the 40 year history of Geoffrey's and Hi-De-Ho Comics, we thank you. We love each and every one of you, and will remember you all with fond memories, warm feelings, and a special place in our hearts. Comic Warehouse in Brampton, Ontarioclosed at the end of September, after one of teh owners died. They posted the news, "Well, the other shoe has finally dropped, after Mark's death a couple of years ago. Today is the last day this store will be open. I am looking into opening at a new location, but have no more information at the moment. I will post again soon." Funny Business, in Nyack, New York has closed.

Comic stores opening:

Comic store re-opening:

Legend Comics & Coffee reopened in Omaha, Nebraska at the beginning of the month.

And one that's about to open:

Cosmic Comics, in Cradlestone, South Africa. And they are looking for staff. "We are on the search for energetic staff for a new store opening in Cradlestone" and they are looking for staff, both at the new store, and existing locations in Durban, Roodepoort, Pretoria, Johannesburg South.

Bleeding Cool tries to mark the passing of comic stores as well as their opening. Existing fanbases are likely to make the former more well-known, but please let us know if a comic store is opening or closing in your neighbourhood. Just e-mail richjohnston@gmail.com.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!