Seven Secrets #1 Review: Is Tom Taylor's Series Another Hit for Boom?

Seven Secrets #1 6/10 Tom Taylor's Seven Secrets #1 may feel narratively like Diet Saga, but the art by Daniele Di Nicuolo makes this comic a must read.

BOOM! Studios has just debuted Seven Secrets, a creator-owned series by DC's Injustice architect Tom Taylor and artist Daniele Di Nucuolo, who drew some of the best looking issues of Kelly Thompson's underrated West Coast Avengers. Seven Secrets #1 is about an Order dedicated to keeping… well, Seven Secrets secret. It's a comic like no other with the action you'd expect from a superhero writer like Taylor, but does this new title build enough of its own intrigue to draw in indie readers?

Seven Secrets is told Saga-style, with the child of the characters who you're made to think are the leads telling his parents forbidden love story which led to his birth, as well as the events that led to one of their deaths. Plot-wise, both of these stories have classic elements, but even so, it's a little odd how close the structure of the issue is to the entire first run of Saga. The mythology, though, is wholly different, with the series' focus dedicated to an Order of… agents(? Assassins? Warriors? Ninjas? Not sure yet?) who have only one purpose in life: defend the Seven Secrets. This concept is over-explained through very simplistic narration that could have used more of an interesting voice, and less explaining at length what kinds of secrets the group protects while still not actually saying anything. This takes a turn halfway through Seven Secrets #1 when the circumstances of the narrator's birth become clear and Taylor's narrative comes into sharper focus.

Artist Daniele Di Nicuolo delivers a stylized and action-packed adventure that rides the line of a cartoony indie feel and the bombastic Marvel house style. It's Mighty Morphin Power Ranges' Walter Baiamonte and Prison Witch's Katia Ranalli's warm and nuanced color palette, though, that take the visuals of this book to the next level. Letterer Ed Dukeshire also delivers with big, flashy sound effects that fit well with Nicuolo, Baiamonte, and Ranalli's pages.

Overall, Seven Secrets story is off to a decent start, but it's the stellar art team that makes this book worth picking up.