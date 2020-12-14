Seven Secrets #6 Orders Jump 42% And Other Boom Studios FOC Stories

Boom Studios launched their "Must Read" initiative at the beginning of the year with series like Seven Secrets and We Only Find Them When They're Dead. Well, Tom Taylor and Daniele Di Nicuolo's Seven Secrets is certainly living up to Boom's hype recently.

Like Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover and James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds' Department of Truth which both saw order bumps over previous issues last week, Seven Secrets saw its orders jump with issue #6… to the tune of 42% over issue #5. And while Seven Secrets has a lovely variant by Jen Bartel, it seems unlikely it would have the same kind of effect on sales as one by Todd McFarlane.

That kind of jump is also well ahead of its predecessors, Once & Future and Something Is Killing The Children, which saw their sales increase only after the release of their first collection when new readers onboarded. Seven Secrets, on the other hand, appears to be building readership in the least likely place, which is at the end of its first story arc. Looks like all those later printings and multiple sell-outs after multiple sell-outs have readers coming back, or perhaps retailers and fans were motivated by this tweet from Taylor?

Our next issue of #SevenSecrets is definitely the biggest issue yet.

No one will see what's coming… because it's been a secret up to now.@imkota @boomstudios https://t.co/gVS2cQC9Aw — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) December 10, 2020

Or is it YouTube influencers calling the lead character an "indie Miles Morales" and raving about the "reader buzz" surrounding the series that they note has been stoked by other comic creators chatting the series up on Twitter? Or maybe it's the mounting speculation that this series is going to catch the attention of Boom's media deals — which Boom claims puts them in business not just with Netflix, but every streamer in Hollywood?

Today, retailers are finalizing their orders for the final issue of the first story arc of another "Must Read" series – We Only Find Them When They're Dead #5. Will Boom see a similar increase in orders? It's certainly possible with a 1-in-10 variant by Oblivion Song's Lorenzo De Felici, 1-in-25 variant Simone Di Meo and a 1-in-50 variant by popular Venom cover artist Alex Garner added to appeal to collectors. It's just a shame that Boom Studios decided not to show the 1:25 or 1:50 versions to retailers before today's FOC, just the 1:10 below. Also, readers from all those later printings might also be caught up and adding the series to their pull lists. Which also seems like a good reason to point out that the issue promises a final showdown between Malik and Richter and that only one will walk away from it.

And while character deaths sometimes end up being key issues, first appearances are a more sure bet for long term collectors. For that we point to Once & Future #15 by Kieron Gillen and new Detective Comics artist, Dan Mora – and no we don't know how he is going to manage both – which debuts one of the biggest characters in Arthurian lore with one of the cooler character designs we've seen in a long while.

Which of these Boom Studios issues FOCing today will see the biggest jump in orders? Let's be honest, it's probably the one with a number one in the title – Abbott: 1973 #1 by Saladin Ahmed and Sami Kivelä. Like Brian Azzarello & Maria Llovet's Faithless II earlier this year, Abbott: 1973 marks the return of a buzz book from Boom. And with Ahmed's increased profile on the red hot Miles Morales, it's likely that Abbott: 1973 #1 will come in higher than when it first debuted in 2018.

Although Boom Studios' biggest orders in 2021 will surely come from Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Ron Garney's BRZRKR FOCing next month. Just how big? Crossover big? Or bigger?

Abbott: 1973 #1, We Only Find Them When They're Dead #5, and Once & Future #15 all FOC today, Monday, December 14th, from Boom Studios.