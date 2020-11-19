We Only Find Them When They're Dead Sells Out Twice In One Week

First, as we previously informed you, Boom Studios' "must-read" series Seven Secrets by Tom Taylor and Daniele Di Nicoulo sold out twice in one week. Now, the series that dethroned Seven Secrets as Boom's bestselling original series in the history of the company, We Only Find Them When They're Dead, has sold out twice in one week. First, the sci-fi series with the absurdly long title by Al Ewing and Simone Di Meo has sold out of its third issue a week after on sale. At the same time, We Only Find Them When They're Dead #2 sold out of its third printing the week of release.

We Only Find Them When They're Dead #3 will be going back to press with a second printing on next week's FOC list, but there's no word is issue #2 will return for a fourth printing. If it did, it certainly wouldn't be the latest printing Boom has released to keep up with retailer and fan demand as we all remember Doctor Kieron Gillen and Not-A-Doctor Dan Mora's Once & Future #1 with its eighth printing and James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edara's Something Is Killing The Children #1 with its seventh printing.

Speaking of Once & Future, we understand that issue #10 has sold out and I expect a second printing imminently, just like issues #8 and #9. Once & Future #14 is also FOCing this coming Monday, which presents another opportunity for retailers to dial in their orders as the series continues to build thanks to onboarding of new readers with the release of the second collection last week.

Like Once & Future, Something Is Killing The Children, and Seven Secrets, We Only Find Them When They're Dead has had rapid sellouts and multiple printings on every issue and that trend doesn't seem to be slowing down. If anything it seems to be part of the rising tide that's lifting the boats of complimentary Boom and Image creator-owned releases in 2020 identified by YouTube influencers. Issue #1 has gone through four printings, all of which have sold out, issue #2 has sold through three printings, and now issue #3 is back for a second printing.

Accompanying issue #3's second printing on FOC this week is We Only Find Them When They're Dead #4. And like all of the preceding issues and his work on The Immortal Hulk, Ewing is weaving in and out of the past and present to reveal layers of the story like an onion, garnering glowing reviews, and with each issue ending on a cliffhanger that pulls the reader into the next issue, which may explain why retailers are having trouble keeping up with demand. That combined with some striking variant covers seem to have caught the attention of collectors and speculators as well who have paid upwards of $92, and $119 for graded copies of retailer exclusives like the Peach Momoko variant. Meanwhile, ungraded copies of various covers are still available for $25 to $45. Will all of this continue to fuel additional sellouts and subsequent printings? Almost certainly.

Even more certain is that the excitement around We Only Find Them When They're Dead sets the table nicely for Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Ron Garney's BRZRKR to be even bigger still in February. But before then, We Only Find Them When They're Dead #4, We Only Find Them When They're Dead #3 second printing FOC this Monday, November 23rd, alongside Once & Future #14.