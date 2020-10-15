Seven Secrets Sells Out Twice In One Week, Goes To Fourth Printing

As we predicted Tom Taylor and Daniele Di Nicoulo's Seven Secrets #1 third printing has sold out and Boom Studios is going back to press for a fourth time. This marks only the third time this year Boom has gone to a fourth print, the first being James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas' Wynd which kicked off Boom's current hot streak of original series and, alongside Something Is Killing The Children, set the stage for Tynion's mega-blockbuster from Image Comics, The Department of Truth, and the second being Boom's best selling original series in the history of the company, Al Ewing and Simone Di Meo's We Only Find Them When They're Dead.

Meanwhile, not satisfied with two issues of Seven Secrets on this week's FOC list, Boom is also going back to press with a second printing of Seven Secrets #3, out this week and sold out immediately — which means Seven Secrets has sold out twice this week. Eagle-eyed readers may have spotted a clever "crossover" in the issue with Tom Taylor's The Deep graphic novel series an Netflix show and We Only Find Them When They're Dead… is this the first appearance of a shared Boom Universe? Or just a fun wink from Taylor to Ewing?

Or maybe Boom's just jealous of Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's massive hit, Crossover, and is trying to get some of those 150,000 copies to rub off on them?

And despite the comparisons to another Image hit, Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples' Saga, Seven Secrets shares more in common with Boom's other 2019 hit, Doctor Kieron Gillen and Not-A-Doctor Dan Mora's Once & Future, than it does Something Is Killing The Children. Not only in the way that Once & Future paved the way for Something Is Killing The Children and its more gradual build, but in tone and theme. Like Once & Future, Seven Secrets grapples with deadly secret artifacts that need to stay buried and even more deeply buried family secrets wrapped in a high octane, action movie bundle. Issue #4, which FOCs this coming Monday alongside the fourth printing of issue #1, features in it a revelation of a familial relationship that shares more than a little in common with the reveal of Gram's relationship with Mary in Once & Future #5. It also features the first appearance of a new villain joining Amon in the series for those fancy that sort of thing.

Like Once & Future before it, Seven Secrets is continuing to build momentum through multiple printings on every issue released, which rapidly sell out as it continues to add new readers to the series. And like Gillen, Taylor is a proven hitmaker in the industry with a track record of sticking the landing with his series. Plus I'm hearing that like Once & Future and Something Is Killing The Children, Seven Secrets is on a short list of properties Netflix is eyeing for possible adaptation through their first look deal with Boom, which makes sense as Taylor already has a successful show at the streamer in The Deep. If that comes to fruition, these early issues and later printings will quickly become expensive propositions for collectors and fans. Why not buy in now at cover price?

Seven Secrets #1 fourth printing, Seven Secrets #3 second printing, and Seven Secrets #4 all FOC this coming Monday, October 19th.