Can Anything Stop Something Is Killing The Children?

As we've reported numerous times this year, James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edara's Something Is Killing The Children has become an unstoppable sales juggernaut earning it the comparison of "the next Walking Dead." Earlier this week, we drew attention to the re-offering of issue #1 as part of Boom Studios' Local Comic Shop Day exclusives and predicted that demand for the foil cover would be strong.

Well, we were right… but demand exceeded even our wildest predictions with orders coming in over 29,000 copies, which means Something Is Killing The Children #1 has now sold well over 75,000 copies. Apparently, #1 did not take kindly to being unseated as the top-selling issue in the series by #11 and took back the throne. Expect the Something Is Killing The Children #1 Local Comic Shop Day Foil Variant to top Diamond's Top Advance Reorder chart next week when it is reported like Power Rangers #1 was this week.

Perhaps even more surprising is that Something Is Killing The Children #12 fetched over 50,000 copies in orders at FOC earlier this week. That's more copies ordered at FOC than were ordered for issue #1 first print, which continues Something Is Killing The Children's bucking of the normal direct market sales trends. With issue #11 having a 1-in-100 incentive cover, by JT4's collaborator on Department of Truth Martin Simmonds, one would have expected retailers to treat it like an issue #1 and slash their orders by 50% or more on the following issue. But issue #12 orders only dipped 17% below issue #11's high and are 95% higher than issue #10.

Speaking of issue #10, it follows the trend of back-to-back rapid sellouts on issue #8 and #9, and as we predicted earlier this week, Boom is offering a second printing with a new cover by Dell'Edara. The second printing is the least surprising piece of news here as not only are the single issues of Something Is Killing The Children increasing in sales at a rapid clip, but Boom has had to just go back to print on the first collection for the third time since February. As we understand it, the third printing is 12,000 copies on the back of over 16,000 copies sold – with half of those sales coming from comic book shops and the other half through Boom's book distributor Simon & Schuster – means we're looking at almost 30,000 copies of volume 1 to meet increasing demand. With new readers and collectors onboarding to the series by the tens of thousands and a second volume arriving in November, how many more copies will retailers need to meet the demand for Erica Slaughter? Will we be back next week to talking about how Something Is Killing The Children #10 is the highest ordered second printing in the series?

Something Is Killing The Children #10 second printing FOCs next Monday, the 2nd of November.

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #12 MAIN

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP200933

(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Werther Dell'Edera

* Time is running out for Erica to save Archer's Peak, both from its monster infestation and from the occupation of the Order of St. George.

* Will Erica be forced to finally stop being a lone wolf and accept help from unlikely allies? In Shops: Nov 18, 2020 SRP: $3.99