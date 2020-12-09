Crossover #3 by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw Has Almost 100,000 Orders

Image is closing out 2020 on a high note by sending the industry all atwitter over Crossover #3—and a little bird has told me that this third issue in the hottest series of the year, nay decade, has closed out its orders at just shy of 100K—nearly doubling the order number that came in for issue #2. That's the issue 2 that's out today.

This is better than an early sellout folks, this means that not only is Donny Cates' and Geoff Shaw's new superhero series the talk of the town — but its money in the bank in retailers' eyes.

Because of the way Diamond's holiday deadlines worked out this year, FOC for this third issue fell before #2 even had a chance to hit shelves — meaning retailers had to order relatively blindly when putting in numbers for #3. That means not only was the increase on #2 a reflection of how well #1 did, but also the increase on #3 indicates that #1 is still moving…

It's the kiss of death for some series when retailers can't look at the previous issues' results, but not for Image's Crossover… No retailer could miss the level of energy coming off of fans over this one. You really would have been under a rock to miss all the hubbub over this series, but at this rate, could it be the boldest launch of the decade already? MArk Millar should take note. But I also hear that retailer orders for Image's equally buzzy Department Of Truth #4 by James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds came in higher than Department Of Truth #3…

Some folk may wonder if this issue merely caught some lift from the Cover B and incentive raw covers featuring Todd McFarlane artwork. Could Crossover have caught the Spawnmania wave which sent Spawn sales flying through the roof even during a pandemic? We don't think so — Donny Cates shared, and our mole with Image confirmed, that there's something afoot in issue #3.

How soon for that Crossover #2 second printing announcement? What about a third? Which characters will make cameos in this issue? Has to be Madman – but will we get Al Simmons, or is this Cover B just a red herring like Superman? Will Cagey Cates spring a Savage Dragon or an Invincible on us—or he may even have something else up his sleeve altogether….

CROSSOVER #2

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Geoff Shaw, Dee Cunniffe, John J. Hill

"KIDS LOVE CHAINS," Part Two-The event continues to unravel as Ellie, Otto, and Ava rise from the ashes of their comic shop to begin their four-color odyssey to find the truth beyond the dome. Meanwhile: super-prisons! Magic guns! Mysterious government agents! And other stuff, too!

CROSSOVER #3

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Geoff Shaw, Dee Cunniffe, John J. Hill

"KIDS LOVE CHAINS," Part Three-Monsters and robots falling from the sky! Mysterious (and familiar??) superheroes joining our intrepid gang on their journey to event ground zero! CROSSOVER continues with the series' most explosive and shocking issue to date! Don't miss this one, folks. If you do, it just might drive you…mad.