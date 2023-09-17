Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: cex, seven years in darkness

Seven Years In Darkness's Shamir Worm in CEX December 2023 Solicits

Seven Years In Darkness by Joseph Schmalke gets a one-shot in December, The Shamir Worm, in CEX's December 2023 solicits and solicitations, as well as the latest Tuskers #3 from Javier Barrios, Marc Gaffen and Daniel Govar, and The Miracles #4 by Joe Glass and Vince Underwood.

SYID: THE SHAMIR WORM (ONE-SHOT)

WRITTEN BY JOSEPH SCHMALKE

ILLUSTRATED BY JOSEPH SCHMALKE

COVER A BY JOSEPH SCHMALKE

COVER B BY JOSEPH SCHMALKE

COVER C BY C.P. WILSON III

Late at night in the city of Scholomance, a group of locals scheme to overthrow the School of Black Magic and kill its students. Zero has been watching, however, and plans to unleash The Shamir Worm on this underground city. The Shamir, a creature of extraordinary power, hasn't been seen for thousands of years and has never been used for such nefarious purposes… until now. IN STORES: JAN 31 $4.99

TUSKERS (2 OF 3)

WRITTEN BY JAVIER BARRIOS & MARC GAFFEN

ILLUSTRATED BY DANIEL GOVAR

COVER A BY DANIEL GOVAR

COVER B BY DANIEL GOVAR

COVER C BY STEVE ELLIS

With a vengeful Katumba hot on the trail of Zuri and the elephants, our herd must face not only man-made dangers but also the unforgiving force of nature on the African savanna. Meanwhile, a traitor within Zuri's group keeps the poaching mulita hot on the trial of their prized ivory tusks… Written by Marc Gaffen (GRIMM, NEW AMSTERDAM) and Javier Barrios, with breathtaking art by Daniel Govar. IN STORES: JAN 31 $7.99

THE MIRACLES (4 OF 4)

WRITTEN BY JOE GLASS

ILLUSTRATED BY VINCE UNDERWOOD

COVER A BY VINCE UNDERWOOD

COVER B BY VINCE UNDERWOOD (AFTER KIRBY)

COVER C BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

It's a no-holds-barred brawl across the U.S. as the entire family takes on the mysterious Master. But are they too late to save Elliot? As the devastation around them continues, how can the family of Miracles make it through this? And who is the man in the shadows? Find out in the explosive final issue!

IN STORES: JAN 31 $4.99

