Shadow Labyrinth Releases New Update With Several Upgrades

Shadow Labyrinth recently got a new update that gives players a rebalance across the game, along with new upgrades and options

Article Summary Shadow Labyrinth Version 1.1.0 update rebalances difficulty for a smoother gameplay experience

New Explorer and Veteran modes offer adjustable challenges, with players free to switch anytime

Quality-of-life improvements include a better fast-travel system and enhanced Mini-PUCK controls

Explore secrets, gain new abilities, and rise from prey to apex predator in a dark alien world

Bandai Namco dropped a new update recently for Shadow Labyrinth, giving the game some much-needed upgrades. The shorthand to Version 1.1.0 is that the game had been given a rebalancing on difficulty across the board, and it looks like the team recognized parts of it were agonizing to beat, even on easy mode. That said, if you like a challenges, they have two new modes added to the mix. We have the dev notes and the trailer here showing it off as the update is free right now.

Version 1.1.0

In the 1.1.0 update, Shadow Labyrinth completely overhauls the game's difficulty and balance, introducing the new "Explorer Mode" for a more leisurely playthrough by providing players with more attack power and a Tenacity Boost feature, which gives players an adjustable level of power after unsuccessful attempts. "Veteran Mode" preserves the original difficulty, and players are free to swap between the two difficulty modes at any time. The patch also introduces several quality-of-life updates, including improvements to the game's fast-travel system and major play control updates to Mini-PUCK mode to make navigating through MAZE and platforming sections more intuitive for players.

Shadow Labyrinth

Shadow Labyrinth is a 2D action platformer and a genre-twisting alternate take on the iconic Pac-Man. As Swordsman No. 8, awoken by a floating yellow orb, PUCK, on a mysterious planet amidst relics of wars past, you are chosen to become the instrument of its will. To survive you will discover many secrets, consume your enemies, and grow from prey to the apex predator as you embrace your true purpose.

