Gyutaro Joins Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

SEGA has released a new character for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles as Gyutaro joins the roster. Another one of the more feared characters from the franchise, Gyuraro was turned into a demon over a century ago. Originally a child, they worked as a debt collector on the Rashomon Riverbank, considered to be the lowest class in the Entertainment District. He and his brother Daki were transformed by Doma personally and were added to the Upper Rank Six back in the day. Now the character is just evil walking around with over a century's worth of experience in fighting and just powerful skills, which you will quickly learn when you take control of him and start to utilize his strengths throughout the game. Like all of the other characters that have been added, he comes as part of the Season Pass or you can buy him individually, depending on what you feel like doing with your money. You can get a full look at his capabilities in the latest trailer down at the bottom, as he is available now.

The "Gyutaro Character Pack" is now available to purchase for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles! This pack adds Gyutaro, Daki's older brother, who is Upper Rank 6 of the Twelve Kizuki, to the game's Versus mode (both locally and online), along with a new set of Gyutaro profile photos and quotes. Players can pick up the "Gyutaro Character Pack" individually, or by purchasing the Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Character Pass! With the pass, players will instantly unlock and save on all five character packs that have been released for the game, which include:

Tengen Uzui Character Pack

Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form) Character Pack

Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke (Entertainment District) Character Pack

Daki Character Pack

Gyutaro Character Pack