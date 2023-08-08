Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: clue, monopoly

Hasbro Announces Two New Versions Of Clue & Monopoly

Hasbro has released two new versions of classic tabletop games today, as players can get Monopoly Chance and Clue Escape: The Midnight Hotel.

Hasbro revealed two new versions of classic board games are on the way, as we're getting twists on both Monopoly and Clue. The first game is Monopoly Chance, in which players will be going a lot of card-flipping that leads to high-stakes, as you will compete against each other to buy properties around the board by putting Cash cards on property spaces. As well as occasionally over other players' Cash. Meanwhile, Clue Escape: The Midnight Hotel will bring about the classic characters and mystery to an escape room system, in which you must work together to make it out, but with the caveat of having a simple setup that lets you get into the game faster. We got more info on both games below as they have both been released today.

Monopoly Chance

Risk it all with the flip of a card! The Monopoly Chance game is the high-stakes, card-flipping version of the Monopoly game—and it only takes about 20 minutes to play! Instead of moving a token around the board, each player receives a token deck with Cash cards, Bankrupt cards, and strategic cards that lend an edge. Roll the die and flip over up to that many cards. Play it safe and flip over just enough cards to "cash out"—or risk it all for the big bucks. But watch out! One too many flipped cards could reveal a Bankrupt card! Players compete to buy properties around the board by putting Cash cards on property spaces—and sometimes over other players' Cash. But only those with the top card at the end of the round will own that property and get to add one of its buildings to their skyline. At the end of the game, the player with the longest skyline wins! Liven up Family Game Night with this edge-of-your-seat party game for adults and kids.

Clue Escape: The Midnight Hotel

After Black's murder at Tudor Mansion, you, along with Colonel Mustard, Miss Scarlett and the rest of the infamous suspects are invited to his memorial at The Midnight Hotel. There you learn that the blackmail he'd gathered on you all still exists—and one of you has just tried to steal it! Now players must deduce WHO tried to swipe the blackmail, WHERE it's stored, and WHAT is the password to open it. The Clue Escape: The Midnight Hotel game offers classic Clue characters and mystery in an escape room game that lets you play right away with limited setup. Players move their pawns around a 3D board that's built room-by-room as they draw cards, solve puzzles, unlock rooms, and uncover clues. After escaping the hotel, they review the clues they've collected and use deduction to make a correct accusation and win! Gather friends and family together for a riveting, single-play experience, and a game night they won't forget.

