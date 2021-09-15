Shadows Of The Bat, 12-Week DC Event, Launches In January 2022

Following Fear State in the Batbooks from January, is a new 12-week event, Shadows Of The Bat, showrun by Mariko Tamaki alongside artists Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, Max Rayno, Amancay Nahuelpan, and Jordie Bellaire. Each of the twelve issues across a number of Batbooks will also include feature back-up stories by Matthew Rosenberg and Fernando Blanco , which explores Arkham's dark history. Shadows Of The Bats is pitched thus: "Out of the ashes of Arkham Asylum, Arkham Tower rises in Gotham City… but the tower soon falls to the inmates and Batman's allies are drawn back into the madness at the heart of Gotham, and the plans of the mysterious Dr. Wear."

The story kicks off with a prelude Issue #0 in November's Detective Comics Annual 2021 co-written by Mariko Tamaki and Matthew Rosenberg, with art by David Lapham and Trish Mulvihill. It is solicited thus: "Get ready for Shadows Of The Bat as Mayor Nakano signs off on the new Arkham Tower, and Batman and Nightwing grapple with their opposing ideas on the place of Arkham in Gotham City, and with a new villain, The Maeger Man." The story continues in Detective Comics #1047 on sale January 4.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1047

Written by Mariko Tamaki

Art by Ivan Reis and Danny Miki

Backup written by Matthew Rosenberg

Backup art by Fernando Blanco

Cover by Irvin Rodriguez

Variant by Lee Bermejo

1:25 variant by Jorge Fornés

1:50 variant by Simone Di Meo

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/4/22

DETECTIVE COMICS 2021 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Matthew Rosenberg (A) David Lapham (CA) Viktor Bogdanovic

"We don't choose who we save, Bruce. You treat the patient who needs your help."—Thomas Wayne "Shadows of the Bat" begins here! In the prelude to January's epic new Detective Comics event, Mayor Nakano has signed off on the construction of a new Arkham Tower in the heart of Gotham City, and the Bat-Family is torn. Batman has long seen Arkham as a necessary, if flawed, cog in the gears of Gotham City—a temporary solution to larger problems that in many ways mirrors his approach as Batman. Nightwing, however, who grew up watching Arkham mutate into a villain factory, believes a different approach is needed. But Bruce and Dick will need to see eye to eye on more than just Arkham Tower, as a new villain known as THE MAEGER MAN wreaks havoc in the streets and becomes the embodiment of Gotham's broken system!

Retail: $5.99 Initial Due Date: 9/24/2021 In-Store Date: 11/30/2021