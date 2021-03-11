Shaky Kane and Krent Able Create Kane & Able Graphic Novel From Image

Shaky Kane is a legendary British comic book cartoonist whose Jack Kirby-meets-Dada work I first discovered in Deadline magazine way back when, and probably in Blast, Revolver, Strip and other newsstand comics magazines popular in the UK at the time, but also 2000AD and Judge Dredd Megazine. And he's now teaming up with the johnny-cum-lately Krent Able, comic book performance artist who has been all over Bleeding Cool in recent years. Both have seen recent work published through Image Comics, which is where they are collaborating now. Their new graphic novel suggests the biggest reason for the collaboration was because of the great portmanteau title it would generate. Kane And Able.

Comic book wise guys, Shaky Kane (The Beef) and Krent Able (Vice), serve up a summer dump cake of genre-busting mischief and masked mayhem in this oversized anthology of never-before-published strips.

"This one had to happen! In the tradition of Godzilla and Kong, and Siegfried and Roy. Kane and Able have finally teamed up to ride the Action Park white-knuckle-head flume of comic book kulture! Only a book this big could do it justice!" said Kane.

Readers will slip in and out of subconsciousness with the "Astonishing Shield Bug", surf the Fleshwave with Black Fur in "Who Fears The Deathroach?", journey into the sub-basement in the gasoline-tinged "Dustmites," and ride into the Creepzone with Nightmare and Sleepy in the aptly named "Creepzone"!

Kane and Able original graphic novel (Diamond Code APR210123, ISBN 978-1-5343-2016-1) will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, June 23rd and in bookstores on Tuesday, June 29th. #

