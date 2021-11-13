Shang-Chi #6 Preview: Shang-Chi Takes on the Marvel Universe

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews… again… because Diamond still can't get their **** together. What did you click on, Steve?! What did you do?! Anyway, the show must go on, amirite? Shang-Chi has been falsely accused of bogarting a cosmic cube in this preview of Shang-Chi #6. But he totally didn't do it, right? The Avengers and their friends don't believe him, and they have no reservations about causing some massive property damage. Check out a preview below.

SHANG-CHI #6

SEP210972

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Dike Ruan (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

SHANG-CHI VS THOR!

• For several months, Shang-Chi has reintegrated himself into the Marvel Universe by bumping heads with the likes of Spider-Man, Captain America, Wolverine, the Fantastic Four, and Iron Man. And each time, he has proven to be the unstoppable force his father trained him to be. But his dad never taught him how to defeat a god…

• Don't miss the end of the first arc, Shang-Chi vs. The Marvel Universe!!!

RATED T+

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

