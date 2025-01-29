Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: Kraken, Shannon Eric Denton

Shannon Eric Denton & David Hartman Unleash A Kraken From Titan Comics

Shannon Eric Denton and David Hartman unleash their Kraken with a new graphic novel from Titan Comics in September 202.

Article Summary Explore the new graphic novel Kraken, a supernatural adventure set in an alternate 1930s world.

Dive into a tale of eldritch monsters with art by Spectrum Award-winner David Hartman.

Join the adventurer Kraken as he returns from another realm to battle an evil sorceress.

Revel in dual covers from David Hartman and Mike Mignola, available September 30, 2025.

Shannon Eric Denton and David Hartman are creating an original graphic novel, Kraken, from Titan Comics in September 2025. Kraken comes with two covers, one from David Hartman, and the other, a comic-store only version from Mike Mignola for the 30th of September, 2025

"Set in alternate 1930s filled with dark magic, ancient horrors, and occult powers, KRAKEN will captivate fans of historical and supernatural thrillers. The graphic novel has been praised by high-profile talents including Rob Zombie (Halloween, The Devil's Rejects) who calls KRAKEN "an insane ripping yarn", and acclaimed creator Phil Hester (Green Arrow) who says KRAKEN "packs action, romance, high adventure, horror, and just straight up weirdness into every moment.". After disappearing for three years, esteemed adventurer Kraken returns to reality in search of allies to stop an evil sorceress from unleashing a horde of eldritch monsters on the world. Armed with a pistol and supernatural tentacles, the Kraken is loose! Shannon Eric Denton and David Hartman are trailblazing creators with extensive careers in film, television, and comics. Denton is an award-winning director and writer, with credits spanning Disney, Sony, and Warner Brothers. Hartman, a Spectrum Award-winning artist, has had his work featured across comics, and games, notably credited on Transformers Prime and Phantasm Ravager. "There's a long list of pulp heroes I grew up with and as friends like Dave Stevens, Mike Mignola and Kevin Conran introduced their own to the pantheon I've wanted to do the same but with my own monstrous twist," says writer, Shannon Denton. "Artist pals James Groman and Kevin Conran deserve a shout out for their early advice and especially to my stellar Monster Forge cohort David Hartman for bringing Kraken to life! And how about that sweet Mike Mignola cover as well!" Artist David Hartman expressed his excitement working on the project, "When Shannon showed me the script for Kraken, I was hooked immediately! It's a wild blend of pulp adventure, cosmic horror, and action-packed characters—everything I love to draw. This is just the beginning of an epic series we're creating together, and I can't wait for you to dive into the first book and everything else we have in store!"

KRAKEN

Author: Shannon Eric Denton

Illustrator: David Hartman

Publisher: Titan Comics

SC, 112 pages, FC, $17.99

ISBN: 9781787745360

On sale September 30, 2025

More monster than man… A unique supernatural historical adventure from the award-winning writer and artist team of Shannon Eric Denton and David Hartman.

Set in a supernatural take of the 1930s, courageous adventurer Kraken returns from a three-year journey in a different dimension in order to stop a mystical Nazi invasion.

From the minds of Oscar-nominated Shannon Eric Denton and Emmy-nominated David Hartman comes an exciting story of a hybrid monster-man and his mission to stop the Nazis from resurrecting ancient horrors upon the world.

After disappearing for three years, esteemed adventurer Kraken returns to reality in search of allies to stop an evil sorceress from unleashing a horde of eldritch monsters on the world. Armed with a pistol and supernatural tentacles, the Kraken is loose!

Set in a reimagined 1930s backdrop and filled with occult powers, hidden artefacts and sentient talking skulls, Kraken fills your appetite for the supernatural unlike any other.

If you're a fan of supernatural period pieces, and are ready to unleash the Kraken, this is the book for you!

Kraken is on sale September 30, 2025 at bookstores, comic shops and digital.

