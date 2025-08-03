Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: leuyen pham, shannon hale

Shannon Hale & LeUyen Pham's Holly Jolly Kitty-Corn 125,000 Print Run

Shannon Hale, known for Princess Academy and DC’s Diana: Princess Of The Amazons, teams up again with Pham.

The Kitty-Corn series celebrates friendship and fun, with festive Christmas themes in its latest holiday release.

Previous Kitty-Corn titles and board books have become favorites for young readers and fans of Hale's work.

Shannon Hale is the co-author of DC Comics' best-selling OGN Diana: Princess Of The Amazons, as well as winning the Newbery Honor with Princess Academy, writing the Books of Bayern series, and Real Friends and Best Friends, two graphic novels that she co-created with LeUyen Pham. And is that creative team of Hale and Pham who were signed up to a million-dollar sum for Itty Bitty Kitty-Corn. There have been a number of books since. And the latest, Holly Jolly Kitty-Corn has just gotten a 125,000 copy print run from Abrams… just in cased anyone wonders why Shannon Hale isn't writing as much Wonder Woman as she used to do.

Holly Jolly Kitty-Corn: A Picture Book by Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham

This festive kitty-corn tale features Christmas decorations, gingerbread houses, one (almost) perfect tree—and the magic of true friendship.The best part of Christmas is the merry music! No, it's the gingerbread! No, it's definitely decorating the tree! Kitty and Unicorn can't wait to spend their first Christmas together! But try as they might, they can't seem to agree on their favorite festivities. Will the magical best friends pull off the perfect Christmas, or will all their plans come tip-timber-crashing down? The magical, bestselling team of Shannon Hale and LeUyen Pham return with a cozy and heartwarming holiday story for kitty-corns everywhere.

Favorite Kitty-Corn books available in hardcover: Bubbly Beautiful Kitty-Corn, Party-Hearty Kitty-Corn, Pretty Perfect Kitty-Corn, Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn. And in board book: Kitty-Corn Club: Things That Go, Kitty-Corn Club: Parts of Us

