Mortal Kombat Shao Khan Reigns Supreme with Iron Studios

The powerful and villainous Shao Khan has arrived as the newest Mortal Kombat statue from Iron Studios. Inspired by Mortal Kombat II, the Emperor is showcased sitting on his throne from his kingdom of Outworld. Shao Khan remains hidden under his skull shaped helmet as he is sitting on his stone carved skull throne. Each part of this statue is beautifully detailed from his grip on his staff to the definition of his muscles. This Mortal Kombat statue is not some small feature either as it stands 10" tall and will be a great addition to any fan of the legendary fighting game.

This Shao Khan statue marks the second statue to come out of Iron Studios since they announced the licensing rights. Goro was the first and now Shao Khan will reign supreme in any fans collection. These highly detailed statues will take any collectors collection up a couple of levels and with villains like these. The Shao Kahn Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 Mortal Kombat Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $199.99. He is set to unleash his power in June 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Payment plans are available so make sure you take advantage if needed. What Mortal Kombat fighter do you want to see Iron Studios release next?

"Emperor Outworlder invades Earth through Iron Studios! Present in his ancestral palace in the devastated kingdom of Outworld, an ancient extradimensional world ruled by chaos through his hands, the fearsome Emperor Shao Kahn reigns absolute on his throne. Wielding his staff with one of his powerful fists, while resting the other on the skull-adorned armrest on his rock-carved throne, with his face hidden by his skull-shaped helmet, the powerful world-conquering giant of one of the most popular fighting tournament games, wins its long awaited version in the line of statues of Mortal Kombat from Iron Studios with "Shao Kahn Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 – Mortal Kombat – Iron Studios", inspired by Mortal Kombat II, second game of series."

"Mortal Kombat is a martial arts tournament that takes place between different realms or dimensions from generation to generation, and needs to be won 10 times in a row to guarantee the winner the chance to dominate the competition's realm. As a conqueror, Shao Kahn seeks to expand the kingdom of Outworld by taking other kingdoms by force, thus seeking at all costs to win the Mortal Kombat when it is carried out in the realm called Earthrealm, a place that humans normally call Earth."

Features:

Limited edition

Made in polystone

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 9.8 in (H) x 7.8 in (W) x 7.8 in (L)

Product Weight: 5 lbs