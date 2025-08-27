Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: black panther, imperial, she-hulk

She-Hulk And Black Panther Prepare For Their New Imperial Spin-Offs

She-Hulk and Black Panther prepare for their new Imperial spin-offs (Spoilers)

Article Summary She-Hulk and Black Panther launch new Imperial spin-offs amidst galactic chaos and intrigue.

She-Hulk is left on Sakaar, tackling diplomatic mysteries and a rising body count in Imperial War.

Black Panther faces accusations and brutal battles as the Kree attack Wakanda in the cosmic conflict.

Shuri searches for intelligence to prove Wakandan innocence, while consequences mount for all.

During the first issue of Imperial, the Hulk made a request of his cousin, She-Hulk, even though it came with a narrative proviso.

And indeed he does not. While She-Hulk is left behind on the planet of Sakaar… the Hulk is off into space fighting everyone in today's Imperial War: Black Panther,

Leaving his cousin behind playing diplomatic detective over yet more murders, and finding suspects among the harem, in Imperial War: She-Hulk.

Back in Imperial #2, the Sh'Ar Imperial Guard also went for the family touch after they captured Shuri, the Black Panther.

Even though they were trying to get the other one.

So, in today's Imperial War: Black Panther, T'Challa has come for her.

Possibly not, as she preferred jaw jaw to war war.

Something T'Challa is blissfully unaware of as he makes his feelings for her very clear.

There will be consequences, clearly. And T'Challa makes the Wakandan position very clear.

So that even the Kree can understand.

So while Shuri is off across the galaxy trying to prove the Wakandans' innocence…

The Kree themselves only have a Secondary Intelligence to hand.

Which doesn't seem to be making the right decisions.

And as She-Hulk finds death without consequence…

So Black Panther finds the very opposite as the Kree attack Wakanda.

Shuri is looking for Intelligence. The Kree do not have enough intelligence. She-Hulk is gathering intelligence…

And Black Panther is measuring more consequences, that may play out in Imperial… or Black Panther: Intergalactic.

And She-Hulk still hasn't realised something about the Hulk, yet.

He's not coming back… and she has her own spinoff series coming as well.

Imperial War: Planet She-Hulk #1 by Jonathan Hickman, Stephanie Phillips, Emilio Laiso

SPINNING STRAIGHT OUT OF THE PAGES OF IMPERIAL! Left behind on New Sakaar to keep the peace, Jen Walters discovers that in this savage realm, what's needed isn't a litigator, it's a liquidator! Fortunately, She-Hulk is accomplished at being both!

SPINNING STRAIGHT OUT OF THE PAGES OF IMPERIAL! Left behind on New Sakaar to keep the peace, Jen Walters discovers that in this savage realm, what's needed isn't a litigator, it's a liquidator! Fortunately, She-Hulk is accomplished at being both! Imperial War: Black Panther #1 by Jonathan Hickman, Victor LaValle, CAFU

SPINNING STRAIGHT OUT OF THE PAGES OF IMPERIAL! Blamed for the assassinations that have started an all-out galactic war, T'Challa will first need to survive a brutal assault from the World-Breaker Hulk and Amadeus Cho before he can even think about hunting down the true culprit! And all while his spacecraft spirals towards certain doom! Sounds like another day at the office for the Black Panther!

Planet She-Hulk #1 by Stephanie Phillips, Aaron Kuder

SAKAAR, PARTY OF ONE! SHE-HULK is back, and she's… stuck on Sakaar?? Spinning out of Jonathan Hickman's hit cosmic epic, IMPERIAL, Jennifer Walters made a promise to her cousin, HULK, to watch over the planet Sakaar and its people for a few days. But it's been longer than a few days, and now She-Hulk is in charge of keeping the peace on a planet at war! But Jennifer is a VERY different Hulk than the one that once smashed Sakaar into submission… is she up for the task?

SAKAAR, PARTY OF ONE! SHE-HULK is back, and she's… stuck on Sakaar?? Spinning out of Jonathan Hickman's hit cosmic epic, IMPERIAL, Jennifer Walters made a promise to her cousin, HULK, to watch over the planet Sakaar and its people for a few days. But it's been longer than a few days, and now She-Hulk is in charge of keeping the peace on a planet at war! But Jennifer is a VERY different Hulk than the one that once smashed Sakaar into submission… is she up for the task? Imperial #1 (of 4) by Jonathan Hickman, Federico Vicentini

JONATHAN HICKMAN, FEDERICO VICENTINI AND IBAN COELLO TAKE ON THE UNIVERSE! A sweeping Marvel cosmic event! Imperial is a story of intrigue, mysteries and war, which takes place against the backdrop of the formation of new galactic order in the Marvel Universe. Featuring HULKS, BLACK PANTHERS, NOVAS, GUARDIANS and COSMIC KINGS and QUEENS. It's the must-read book of the summer!

JONATHAN HICKMAN, FEDERICO VICENTINI AND IBAN COELLO TAKE ON THE UNIVERSE! A sweeping Marvel cosmic event! Imperial is a story of intrigue, mysteries and war, which takes place against the backdrop of the formation of new galactic order in the Marvel Universe. Featuring HULKS, BLACK PANTHERS, NOVAS, GUARDIANS and COSMIC KINGS and QUEENS. It's the must-read book of the summer! Imperial #2 (of 4) by Jonathan Hickman, Iban Coello

Part two of a four-part Marvel cosmic event! Against the fallout of someone mysteriously killing the rulers of the Marvel galactic empires, the fires of war are lit! As that conflict simmers, NOVA and STAR-LORD race to discover who is behind all these evil acts – a journey that takes them to the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda!

Part two of a four-part Marvel cosmic event! Against the fallout of someone mysteriously killing the rulers of the Marvel galactic empires, the fires of war are lit! As that conflict simmers, NOVA and STAR-LORD race to discover who is behind all these evil acts – a journey that takes them to the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda! Imperial #3 (of 4) by Jonathan Hickman, Iban Coello, Federico Vicentini

Part THREE of a four-part Marvel cosmic event! As the conflict begins to spread out to the wider universe! We find out who's really orchestrating the great game of cosmic houses as the last chance to stop a universal war presents itself. Will our heroes be able to stop it in time?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!