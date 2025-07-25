Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged:

SDCC: Planet She Hulk, Nova Centurion And Black Panther Intergalactic

The Marvel Cosmos Is No More, We Have Planet She Hulk by Stephanie Phillips & Aaron Kuder and Nova Centurion by Jed MacKay & Álvaro López

New ongoing series spinning out Jonathan Hickman's Imperial event comic were announced at the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing Panel tonight at San Diego Comic-Con, including Planet She-Hulk by Stephanie Phillips and Aaron Kuder and Nova: Centurion by Jed MacKay and Álvaro López, both launching in November. And then followed by Black Panther Intergalactic in December, Exiles and Imperial Guardians series for 2026.

PLANET SHE-HULK #1

Written by Stephanie Phillips

Art by Aaron Kuder

SAKAAR, PARTY OF ONE!

She-Hulk is back, and she's… stuck on Sakaar?? Jennifer Walters made a promise to her cousin, Hulk, to watch over the planet Sakaar and its people for a few days. But it's been longer than a few days, and now She-Hulk is in charge of keeping the peace on a planet at war! But Jennifer is a VERY different Hulk than the one that once smashed Sakaar into submission…is she up for the task?

NOVA: CENTURION #1

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Álvaro López

GOT A PROBLEM? NOVA CAN HELP – FOR A PRICE!

With the Xandarian Worldmind, the sentient repository of an entire extinct people's culture and history, relying on regular (and expensive) energy infusions, Richard Rider is for hire. A deep-space drifter weighed down with the truth of the terrible lie that the new Galactic Union was built upon, Nova is a corps of one. But how long can he keep his hands clean handling dirty money?

"For months, Marvel Comics has teased that IMPERIAL, the four-part epic by visionary writer Jonathan Hickman and superstar artists Iban Coello and Federico Vicentini, would usher in a new era of cosmic storytelling. Just now at the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, fans learned exactly what that meant with the announcement of five all-new ongoing series spinning out of IMPERIAL later this year!

"In addition to first looks for upcoming IMPERIAL WAR one-shots, Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, VP & Executive Editor Tom Brevoort, and writer Stephanie Phillips revealed the first wave of ongoing series set in the new intergalactic landscape created by IMPERIAL: PLANET SHE-HULK, NOVA CENTURION, BLACK PANTHER: INTERGALACTIC, EXILES, and IMPERIAL GUARDIANS. All five titles are set up in the IMPERIAL WAR one-shots releasing over the next few months and begin launching in November, starting with PLANET SHE-HULK by Stephanie Phillips (Phoenix) and Aaron Kuder (Daredevil) and NOVA: CENTURION by Jed MacKay (X-Men) and Álvaro López (Predator: Black, White & Blood). Both Phillips and MacKay are also writing their series' respective IMPERIAL WAR one-shots.

"PLANET SHE-HULK is a solo series unlike any other in She-Hulk's history as she uses her brains and brawn to maintain order on the savage planet of Sakaar. NOVA: CENTURION represents a new era for one of Marvel's oldest and most iconic space-faring heroes as Nova does whatever it takes to keep the memory of his people alive amidst the corrupt system now governing the stars."

"I'm so excited," Phillips said. "Working with Aaron is so exciting, it's fantastic. [For Planet She-Hulk], think big game of thrones. Think things not always related to She-Hulk. She's ripped into a world that she's not used to, and she has to bring her own sensibilities to it when she's now facing witches, rebels, and cannibals…it's going to be great. We wanted to go big. She's got a giant sword, PLEASE let us use it."

"This is a story that unites all the disparate and separate powers of the galactic portion of the Marvel Universe–the Kree, the Shi'ar, the Skrulls, and more—all in one big science-fiction epic, set up in a series of Russian nesting dolls where in every issue, something is pulled off, and something is revealed behind the thing you just learned the last time out. It's an all-out cosmic war," Brevoort shared.

