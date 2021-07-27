She-Ra Meets Dog Man – Barb Graphic Novel Sold for 6 Figures

The other week, Bleeding Cool ran a guide to graphic novels that have been sold by agents to book publishers over the last couple of years. We have been keeping it updated adding more entries sent in to richjohnston@bleedingcool.com and we have additional news about one of the deals done. Bleeding Cool previously reported that the author-illustration team Dan and Jason, behind the Blue, Barry & Pancakes series and creators of Rocket Monkeys, had come up with a hell of a hook for the middle-grade graphic novel series Barb The Berzerker, beginning with Barb the Brave. As the title of this article suggests, they are pitching it as She-Ra and the Princesses of Power meets Dav Pilkey's Dog Man. With a middle-grade graphic novel series that will see Barb, a young Berzerker, who has to rescue her fellow warriors from the evil villain Witch Head before he takes over the world.

Barb the Last Berzerker premiered as a small press black-and-white comic at the April 2019 MoCCA Festival in New York, but we have now learned that the first three books were bought by Kendra Levin at Simon and Schuster for a large six-figure advance sum for world English rights. Which should keep the wolves from the door – that and Barb's massive sword, of course. Barb the Brave is lined up to be published this autumn, with the second Barb And The Ghost Blade following in the spring of 2022, and the third in the autumn of 2022. Their agent Erica Rand Silverman at Stimola Literary Studio negotiated the six-figure deal and deserved every penny of the commission…