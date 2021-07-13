The Bleeding Cool List Of Agents Selling Graphic Novels To Publishers

So this is what I have been doing, on and off, for the last two weeks. You're welcome. A compilation of every announced graphic novel from a major publisher over the last year-and-a-half, arranged by which agent negotiated the deal – if they did. The bookstore graphic novel market has been booming, and so many deals for 2022, 2023, and 2024 are being done through the lockdown and pandemic. Speaking with many major comic book creators wondering about projects out there, I discovered that most haven't even considered an agent and just try and use their own personal contacts and knowledge which they often find lacking. Here's an attempt to highlight the people working on comic book creators' behalf in what is an expanding graphic novel bookstore market. If you have any more sales to add in a similar format, mail them to richjohnston@bleedingcool.com and I will update this list. But for now, it's a start. And we can especially admire the work of the Andrea Brown Literary Agency, New Leaf Literary & Media, Transatlantic Agency, Maria Vicente at P.S. Literary Agency, Charlie Olsen, and Jessica Mileo at Inkwell Management, Britt Siess at Britt Siess Creative Management, and Dara Hyde at Hill Nadell Literary Agency. If you are a comic book creator they should all be on your list.

Adams Literary

Tom Taylor, Jon Sommariva, Michele Assarasakorn, Wolfgang Bylsma's young adult graphic novel series Neverlanders won at auction by Chris Hernandez at Penguin Random House imprint, Razorbill, French rights by Olivier Jalabert at Glenat, agent was Josh Adams at Adams Literary.

Rodeo Hawkins & the Daughters of Mayhem, and its sequel, Rodeo Hawkins & the Sons of Disaster, are two new graphic novels to be written by John Claude Bemis and illustrated by Nicole Miles, bought by Margaret Ferguson at Holiday House. Josh Adams at Adams Literary represented John Claude Bemis.

Amy Rennert Agency

Stick & Stone: Friends Forever, early reader graphic novel series, by Beth Ferry and Tom Lichtenheld published by Kate O'Sullivan at HMH, Tom Lichtenheld's agent was Amy Rennert at the Amy Rennert Agency.

Andrea Brown Literary Agency

Ayesha Pande Literary

Paradise Villas, YA graphic novel by painter Salman Toor and co-writer Alexandra Atiya. Published by Arthur Levine at Levine Querido, agent was Anjali Singh at Ayesha Pande Literary.

The Secret Garden on 81st Street, a middle-grade graphic novel modern retelling of The Secret Garden by Ivy Noelle Weir and Amber Padilla, published by Rachel Poloski at Little, Brown, represented by agent Anjali Singh at Ayesha Pande Literary

Fouad Mezher debut YA graphic novel, Suraya, auctioned to Dana Chidiac at Dial, agent was Anjali Singh at Ayesha Pande Literary.

The Bent Agency

Bookends

Jeremy Whitley and Bre Indigo's middle-grade graphic novel The Dog Knight, published by Holly West at Feiwel and Friends, agent was Moe Ferrara at Bookends.

Blood City Rollers is the debut graphic novel from writer/artist team Veronica Park Anderson and Tatiana Hill, published by Liesa Abrams at Labyrinth Road. Moe Ferrara at Bookends Literary represented Tatiana Hill.

Bradford Literary

Saving Sunshine new middle grade graphic novel by Saadia Faruqi and Shazleen Khan. published by Calista Brill and Samia Fakih at First Second, Saadia Faruqi's agent was Kari Sutherland at Bradford Literary.

Bright Agency

Shakti, debut middle-grade graphic novel by SJ Sindu, and Nabi H. Ali, published by Clarissa Wong at HarperAlley. Nabi H. Ali's agent was James Burns at the Bright Agency.

Josh Crute and James Rey Sanchez' new early reader graphic novel series Super Serious Mysteries, the first book The Untimely Passing of Nicholas Fart: A Who-Dealt-It Mystery to be published by Luana Kay Horry at HarperCollins. Alex Gehringer at the Bright Agency represented James Rey Sanchez.

Britt Siess Creative Management

CAT Agency

Vanessa Flores debut middle-grade graphic novel Moriviví, bought by Nancy Mercado at Dial, agent was Christy Ewers at the CAT Agency.

Twelfth Grade Night and King Cheer, the first two Shakespeare-based YA graphic novels in the Arden High series by Molly Horton Booth, Stephanie Kate Strohm and Jamie Green, published by Kieran Viola and Rachel Stark at Disney-Hyperion. Chad W. Beckerman at the CAT Agency represented Jamie Green.

Rodeo Hawkins & the Daughters of Mayhem, and its sequel, Rodeo Hawkins & the Sons of Disaster, are two new graphic novels to be written by John Claude Bemis and illustrated by Nicole Miles, bought by Margaret Ferguson at Holiday House. Chad Beckerman at the CAT Agency & CWB represented Nicole Miles.

Creative Authors

Graphic novella AI by Guojing (Jing Guo) published by Laura Godwin at Godwin Books, agent was Isabel Atherton at Creative Authors

CRWN Studios

Marie Enger's graphic novel Controlled Burn published by Random House Graphic, agent was Cory Casoni at CRWN Studios rights

Curtis Brown

Victoria Grace Elliott's new nonfiction middle-grade graphic novel Yummy: A History of Tasty Experiments to be published by Whitney Leopard at Random House Graphic, agent was Steven Salpeter at Curtis Brown.

DeFiore And Company

Jessica Olien middle-grade graphic novel, Fox Hall, published by Brian Geffen for at Henry Holt Books For Young Readers, agent was Meredith Kaffel Simonoff at DeFiore and Company.

Hena Khan and Safiya Zerrougu sold their new middle-grade graphic novel We Are Big Time at auction, won by Rotem Moscovich at Knopf. Hena Khan's agent Matthew Elblonk at DeFiore and Company.

Blood City Rollers is the debut graphic novel from writer/artist team Veronica Park Anderson and Tatiana Hill, published by Liesa Abrams at Labyrinth Road. Mandy Hubbard at Emerald City Literary represented Veronica Park Anderson

Erin Murphy Literary

Stephen W. Martin and Linh Pham graphic novel series, Nancy Spector, Monster Detective, bought by Sarah Alpert at Algonquin Books, agent was Ammi-Joan Paquette at Erin Murphy Literary

Reggie by Jen de Oliveira graphic novels published by Esther Cajahuaringa at Little, Brown, agent was Ammi-Joan Paquette at Erin Murphy Literary

Ferley

Mari Ahokoivu's Oksi YA graphic novel bought by Nick Thomas at Levine Querido agent was Tuomas Sorjamaa at Ferly.

Folio Literary

Shakti, debut middle-grade graphic novel by SJ Sindu, and Nabi H. Ali, published by Clarissa Wong at HarperAlley. SJ Sindu's agents are Erin Harris and John Cusick at Folio Literary

Full Circle Literary

Cabaret Macabre, new graphic novel by Mercedes Acosta, bought at auction by Kate Harrison for Dial, agent was Mercedes Acosta at Full Circle Literary.

Gallt and Zacker Literary Agency

Growing Pangs, memoir-style middle-grade graphic novel written by Kathryn Ormsbee and drawn by Molly Brooks, published by Shana Corey and Polo Orozco at Random House, agent was Beth Phelan at Gallt and Zacker Literary Agency

The Gernert Co.

Expedition Backyard, nonfiction young chapter book graphic novel by Rosemary Mosco and Binglin Hu, published by Gina Gagliano at Random House Graphic. Rosemary Mosco's agent is Seth Fishman at the Gernert Co,

Hill Nadell Literary Agency

Buzzing, a middle-grade graphic novel by Samuel Sattin and Jen Hickman acquired by Andrea Colvin at Little, Brown, with agent Dara Hyde at Hill Nadell Literary Agency.

The Secret Garden on 81st Street, a middle-grade graphic novel modern retelling of The Secret Garden by Ivy Noelle Weir and Amber Padilla, published by Rachel Poloski at Little, Brown, Padilla represented by agent Dara Hyde at Hill Nadell Literary Agency.

High Moon, Only Living Girl, and Only Living Boy graphic novel by David Gallaher and Steve Ellis sold to Papercutz, Steve Ellis, agent was Dara Hyde from Hill Nadell Literary Agency.

Mel Hilario, Lauren Davis, and Katie Longua auctioned their graphic novel, Agent Cupcake, won by Grace Scheipeter at Oni Press. Dara Hyde of Hill Nadel Agency represented them all.

Holroyde Cartey Ltd. International

Sophie Burrows debut graphic novel Crushing, to be published by Rosie Fickling at David Fickling Books, agent was Claire Cartey at Holroyde Cartey Ltd. International.

Howard Morhaim Literary

The Greater Good is a new graphic novel written by Whit Taylor, with art by Joyce Rice, published by Mark Siegel, Editorial & Creative Director at First Second. Whit Taylor was represented by Judy Hansen at Hansen Literary. Joyce Rice was represented by Kate McKean at Howard Morhaim Literary.

ICM Partners

Bowen McCurdy's graphic novel Cover Your Tracks published by Kiara Valdez at First Second, agent was Tamara Kawar at ICM Partners

Inkwell Management

Janklow & Nesbit

Jonah Newman's debut semi-autobiographical YA graphic novel Out of Left Field bought at auction by Andrea Colvin at Little, Brown, agent was Chad Luibl at Janklow & Nesbit.

Kathy Macleod's first graphic novel. middle-grade graphic memoir Continental Drifter, will be published by Robyn Chapman at First Second, agent was Chad Luibl of Janklow & Nesbit Associates.

Janna Co.

Shauna J. Grant, early readers graphic novel, Mimi & Penelope, to be published by Megan Peace and David Saylor at Scholastic Graphix, agent was Janna Morishima at Janna Co.

Punycorn graphic novel by Andi Watson published by Anne Hoppe at Clarion, agent Janna Morishima at Janna Co.

Debbie Fong debut graphic novel Next Stop published by Gina Gagliano at Random House Graphic, agent was Janna Morishima at Janna Co

Jennifer De Chiara Literary Agency

Alex L. Combs nonfiction YA graphic novel, Trans History: A Graphic Novel sold at auction to Andrea Tompa at Candlewick, agent Zabé Ellor at the Jennifer De Chiara Literary Agency.

Christina Soontornvat and Joanna Cacao sold two graphic novel memoirs, The Tryout and its sequel, The Squad, at auction, won by Tracy Mack at Scholastic/Graphix. Joanna Cacao's agent was Tara Gilbert at Jennifer De Chiara Literary

The Lisa Richards Agency

Frankie's World graphic novel by Aoife Dooley published by Yasmin Morrissey at Scholastic UK, agent was Faith O'Grady at The Lisa Richards Agency

Liza Royce Agency

Make It Count, middle grape graphic novel by Marissa Moss is published by Susan Van Metre at Walker Books US, agent was Liza Fleissig at Liza Royce Agency.

LK Literary

Nature's Design Challenge by Rebecca Donnelly and Misa Saburi, middle-grade graphic nonfiction series bought as a three-book series by Julia Sooy at Henry Holt/Godwin, Lori Kilkelly at LK Literary represented Misa Saburi,

New Leaf Literary & Media

Madeleine Milburn Literary Agency

The Man Who Lives Inside His Head by Dean Stuart will be published by Liza Kaplan at Philomel Penguin Book, agent was Alice Sutherland-Hawes at Madeleine Milburn Literary Agency.

Nelson Literary Agency

The Sapling's Curse Young Adult graphic novel and sequel by James Persichetti and L. Biehler published by Lily Kessinger at HMH, agent was Danielle Burby at Nelson Literary Agency negotiated the deal for world rights.

Painted Words

Freshman Year, debut YA graphic novel by Sarah Mai, published by Jessica Anderson at Little, Brown/Ottaviano, agents Claire Easton and Lori Nowicki at Painted Words.

Josh Crute and James Rey Sanchez' new early reader graphic novel series Super Serious Mysteries, the first book The Untimely Passing of Nicholas Fart: A Who-Dealt-It Mystery to be published by Luana Kay Horry at HarperCollins. Claire Easton at Painted Words represented Josh Crute.

Pippin Properties

Drew Brockington's early reader Waffles and Pancakes published by Rachel Poloski at Little, Brown, agent was Elena Giovinazzo at Pippin Properties.

Growing Pangs, memoir-style middle-grade graphic novel written by Kathryn Ormsbee and drawn by Molly Brooks, published by Shana Corey and Polo Orozco at Random House. Molly Brooks agent was Sara Crowe at Pippin Properties.

Stick & Stone: Friends Forever, early reader graphic novel series, by Beth Ferry and Tom Lichtenheld published by Kate O'Sullivan at HMH, Beth Ferry agent was Elena Giovinazzo at Pippin Properties

P.S. Literary Agency

Prospect Agency

Keith Marantz and Larissa Marantz, middle-grade sci-fi graphic novel Blake Laser. Published by Clarissa Wong of HarperCollins, agent was Rachel Orr at the Prospect Agency

Red Fox Literary

Christina Soontornvat and Joanna Cacao sold two graphic novel memoirs, The Tryout and its sequel, The Squad, at auction, won by Tracy Mack at Scholastic/Graphix. Christina Soontornvat's agent was Stephanie Fretwell-Hill at Red Fox Literary.

Root Literary

Sandra Dijkstra Literary

If You'll Have Me, a YA Sapphic rom-com graphic novel by Eunnie and sequel, sold at auction for six figures to Dana Leydig at Viking Press, agent was Thao Le at Sandra Dijkstra Literary.

Gnome and Rat by Lauren Stohler, early reader graphic novel series, published by Rotem Moscovich at Knopf, agent was Thao Le of Sandra Dijkstra & Associates.

Sanford J. Greenburger Associates

Stonesong

Champions Of Breakfast by Reed Black, is a YA graphic novel series, published by Chris Hernandez at Razorbill, agent was Alyssa Jennette at Stonesong

Amina Mucciolo's autobiographical middle-grade graphic novel published by Erinn Pascal at Scholastic, agent was Melissa Edwards at Stonesong.

Susan Schulman Literary

Puffin vs. Penguin middle-grade graphic novel by Helaine Becker and Kevin Sylvester, published by Katie Scott at Kids Can Press. Helaine Becker's agent was Susan Schulman at Susan Schulman Literary.

Tobias Literary Agency

Roofhoppers, graphic novel by Andi Porretta published by Alex Borbolla at Atheneum, agent Natascha Morris at the Tobias Literary Agency.

Marieke Nijkamp and Sylvia Bi's middle-grade graphic novel series Ink Girls, published by Martha Mihalick at Greenwillow. Sylvia Bi's agent was Natascha Morris at Tobias Literary Agency

Transatlantic Agency

Triada US

Sort Of Super and Sort Of Super middle grade graphic novels by Eric Gapstur, published by Liesa Abrams at Aladdin and agents were Uwe Stender and Brent Taylor at Triada US

Trident Media Group

Breena Bard middle-grade graphic novel Wildfire published by Andrea Colvin at Little, Brown, agent was Alex Slater at Trident Media Group

Twelfth Grade Night and King Cheer, the first two Shakespeare-based YA graphic novels in the Arden High series by Molly Horton Booth, Stephanie Kate Strohm and Jamie Green, published by Kieran Viola and Rachel Stark at Disney-Hyperion. Agent Alex Slater at Trident Media Group represented Molly Horton Booth

Tugeau 2

Corey Egbert, YA graphic novel Visitations published by Joy Peskin at FSG, agent was Nicole Tugeau at Tugeau 2.

Unter Agency

Kiel Phegley and Jacques Khouri's middle-grade graphic novel Strikers, published by Greg Hunter Lerner/Graphic Universe. Kiel's agent was Jennifer Unter at the Unter Agency

Wernick & Pratt

Playdate, graphic novel for younger readers by Frank W. Dormer, published by Emma Ledbetter at Abrams, agent was Emily Mitchell at Wernick & Pratt

Westwood Creative Artists

Puffin vs. Penguin middle-grade graphic novel by Helaine Becker and Kevin Sylvester, published by Katie Scott at Kids Can Press. Kevin Sylvester's agent was Michael Levine at Westwood Creative Artists.

Wolfson Literary Agency

Hide by Kiersten White to be a graphic novel published by Kaitlin Ketchum at Ten Speed Press, agent was Michelle Wolfson at Wolfson Literary Agency

