The Bleeding Cool List Of Agents Selling Graphic Novels To Publishers

So this is what I have been doing, on and off, for the last two weeks. You're welcome. A compilation of every announced graphic novel from a major publisher over the last year-and-a-half, arranged by which agent negotiated the deal – if they did. The bookstore graphic novel market has been booming, and so many deals for 2022, 2023, and 2024 are being done through the lockdown and pandemic. Speaking with many major comic book creators wondering about projects out there, I discovered that most haven't even considered an agent and just try and use their own personal contacts and knowledge which they often find lacking. Here's an attempt to highlight the people working on comic book creators' behalf in what is an expanding graphic novel bookstore market. If you have any more sales to add in a similar format, mail them to richjohnston@bleedingcool.com and I will update this list. But for now, it's a start. And we can especially admire the work of the Andrea Brown Literary Agency, New Leaf Literary & Media, Transatlantic Agency, Maria Vicente at P.S. Literary Agency, Charlie Olsen, and Jessica Mileo at Inkwell Management, Britt Siess at Britt Siess Creative Management, and Dara Hyde at Hill Nadell Literary Agency. If you are a comic book creator they should all be on your list.

Adams Literary

Amy Rennert Agency

  • Stick & Stone: Friends Forever, early reader graphic novel series, by Beth Ferry and Tom Lichtenheld published by Kate O'Sullivan at HMH, Tom Lichtenheld's agent was Amy Rennert at the Amy Rennert Agency.

Andrea Brown Literary Agency

Ayesha Pande Literary

Azantian Literary

The Bent Agency

Bookends

Bradford Literary

Bright Agency

 Britt Siess Creative Management

CAT Agency

Creative Authors

CRWN Studios

Curtis Brown

DeFiore And Company

Einstein Literary

Emerald City Literary

  • Blood City Rollers is the debut graphic novel from writer/artist team Veronica Park Anderson and Tatiana Hill, published by Liesa Abrams at Labyrinth Road. Mandy Hubbard at Emerald City Literary represented Veronica Park Anderson

Erin Murphy Literary

Ferley

Folio Literary

Full Circle Literary

  • Cabaret Macabre, new graphic novel by Mercedes Acosta, bought at auction by Kate Harrison for Dial, agent was Mercedes Acosta at Full Circle Literary.

Gallt and Zacker Literary Agency

The Gernert Co.

Hansen Literary Management

Hill Nadell Literary Agency

  • Buzzing, a middle-grade graphic novel by Samuel Sattin and Jen Hickman acquired by Andrea Colvin at Little, Brown, with agent Dara Hyde at Hill Nadell Literary Agency.
  • The Secret Garden on 81st Street, a middle-grade graphic novel modern retelling of The Secret Garden by Ivy Noelle Weir and Amber Padilla, published by Rachel Poloski at Little, Brown, Padilla represented by agent Dara Hyde at Hill Nadell Literary Agency.
  • High Moon, Only Living Girl, and Only Living Boy graphic novel by David Gallaher and Steve Ellis sold to Papercutz, Steve Ellis, agent was Dara Hyde from Hill Nadell Literary Agency.
  • Mel Hilario, Lauren Davis, and Katie Longua auctioned their graphic novel, Agent Cupcake, won by Grace Scheipeter at Oni Press. Dara Hyde of Hill Nadel Agency represented them all.

Holroyde Cartey Ltd. International

Howard Morhaim Literary

ICM Partners

Inkwell Management

Janklow & Nesbit

Janna Co.

Jennifer De Chiara Literary Agency

The Lisa Richards Agency

Liza Royce Agency

LK Literary

New Leaf Literary & Media

Madeleine Milburn Literary Agency

Martin Literary & Media Management

McKinnon Literary

Nelson Literary Agency

Olswanger Literary

Painted Words

Pippin Properties

P.S. Literary Agency

Prospect Agency

Red Fox Literary

Root Literary

Sandra Dijkstra Literary

Sanford J. Greenburger Associates

Stimola Literary Studio

Stonesong

Susan Schulman Literary

Tobias Literary Agency

Transatlantic Agency

Triada US

Trident Media Group

  • Breena Bard middle-grade graphic novel Wildfire published by Andrea Colvin at Little, Brown, agent was Alex Slater at Trident Media Group
  • Twelfth Grade Night and King Cheer, the first two Shakespeare-based YA graphic novels in the Arden High series by Molly Horton Booth, Stephanie Kate Strohm and Jamie Green, published by Kieran Viola and Rachel Stark at Disney-Hyperion. Agent Alex Slater at Trident Media Group represented Molly Horton Booth

Tugeau 2

Unter Agency

Wernick & Pratt

Westwood Creative Artists

Wolfson Literary Agency

Writers House

