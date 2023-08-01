Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: 2000ad, judge dredd, Steve Morris

Shelfdust's Steve Morris Joins 2000AD/Rebellion as Marketing Manager

Steve Morris of Shelfdust has just been appointed Marketing Manager at 2000AD/Rebellion's publishing division.

Lots of people are probably congratulating Steve Morris on his new gig, on social media. I wouldn't know, because he blocks me. But maybe that will change now that he has been appointed Marketing Manager at 2000AD/Rebellion's publishing division. Best known as a comics reporter and critic for the Comcis Beat and his Shelfdust Patreon site, he will take over the press and marketing role previously held by Michael Molcher, as Molcher expands his role as brand manager of Rebellion/2000AD.

Rebellion publishes the British sci-fi anthology comic 2000AD every week, Judge Dredd Megazine every month, as well as many other titles and collections, many based on the IPC archive they recently acquired. Rebellion states that "Steve will work closely with the 2000 AD Brand Manager, Michael Molcher, to market and publicise Rebellion's growing stable of new comics and extensive archive of more than a century of British comics publishing." And that "as well as overseeing marketing and advertising activities for new comics and collections, he will be the primary press contact for media outlets, reviewers, and influencers, working with them to boost awareness of the firm's fantastic comic book brands, as well as establishing a greater presence in markets in both the UK and abroad." I do hope he'll return my e-mails. I'll test it out with a congratulatory missive in just a minute and report back.

Previous to Rebellion, Steve Morris was also Marketing Manager for Ryley Wealth Management, not something he went on about a lot. I presume, maybe he did of late, I wouldn't know. Publishing Manager Beth Lewis said: "I'm delighted to have Steve join the team. His knowledge and passion for 2000 AD, and his experience within the comics industry, is a great asset to our growing department." Steve Morris said: "The deeper I dive down the rabbit-hole of Rebellion's extensive, surprising, and challengingly prophetic back catalogue, the clearer it's been to me that the continued success of 2000 AD is one of the most impressive creative achievements in comics history. I'm incredibly excited to be able to cross through The Forbidden Door and move from comics criticism into comics marketing, working alongside the (apparently robotic?) teams at both 2000 AD and The Treasury of British Comics to increase global levels of Thrill-Power even further beyond their recommended limits. The other great news is that Tharg promises me the grafts won't hurt anymore if I just stop scratching them!"

No response yet. It can only be a matter of time. Michael Molcher also used to occasionally dress up as Judge Dredd for publicity, I wonder if Steve might do the same?

