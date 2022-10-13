Shook! A Black Horror Anthology Comes To Kickstarter

Shook! A Black Horror Anthology is a new 160-page horror comics anthology project to be crowdfunded on Kickstarter in November. Announced by CEO of Second Sight Publishing, Bradley Golden as a joint venture between his company and John Jennings Studio. Second Sight COO and Collection Editor for the project, Marcus H. Roberts states, "I remember the feeling I got when the first Dream Team was announced", referring to the original team of NBA players put together to play in the Olympics, "and I felt like the Black comics community deserved their own version of such a great team." "I've always wanted to do a Black horror magazine which would have interviews, short stories, etc', says John Jennings. "The line up represents the largest collection of Glyph Comics Award winners and nominees to ever be featured in a publication", confirms Yumy Odom, Founder and President of the East Coast Black Age of Comics Convention (ECBACC) which sponsors the Glyph Comics Awards, which recognizes the best in comics made by, for and about people of colour.

The writes on the project include Rodney Barnes of Killadelphia, Kevin Grevioux of Brothers Bond, David Walker of Bitter Root, Naomi and Black Panther Party,  Alverne Ball of One Nation, Marcus H. Roberts of The Protector, Hedge Hollow, Bradley Golden of Leave on the Light, John Jennings of Kindred, The Blacker the Ink and Parable of the Sower and first time comic book contributor Evan Parke who starred in the 2005 King Kong, and appeared in Captain America and the Winter Soldier.

Artists for the anthology include Uber's Canaan White, David Brame and more. The Kickstarter goes live on the 1st of November and will run for 30 days.

