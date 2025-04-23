Shooting Robin In The Head (Batman #159 H2SH by Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb)

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman Hush 2, H2SH

Shooting Robin in the Head in Batman #159 H2SH by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb (Bat Spoilers)

So Batman doesn't use a gun. Except for all the times he has. But lately, it has become the rarest of things, and it is used with great exception. Most recently, dealing with a crashing plane. But today's Batman #159 by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair from DC Comics goes somewhere he has never gone before.

During combat with the trigger-happy Red Hood, Jason Todd, his former Robin, and one who was killed by The Joker, the one who Batman is now saving the life of. And then coming back to life courtesy of Ra's Al Ghul and the Lazarus Pits, in a rather moodier and haunted version of himself. Hence, donning the name the Joker once used, carrying the crowbar the Joker used to kill him, and using guns. Just like the open he dropped. So what does Batman do? Something very unanticipated.

He picks up the gun and shoots Jason Todd in the head. Okay, he says he just aimed to "crease" him, but with bodies moving at that speed in such close vicinity, is such a thing even possible? It's not like Red Hood is on a stage in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Plenty of folks have been calling foul on this on social media, with some asking if Jeph Loeb has read a Batman comic since he finished the original Hush. Of course he has, fools, he has written a few since then as well. And remember, although doubt is thrown upon in, Jason Todd was still did in the original Hush… a lot has happened since then. Just, you know, maybe Jeph didn't read it all. And maybe Batman playing The Good Doctor to Joker just brought up old memories…. Batman #159 by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair is published today from DC Comics.

BATMAN #159

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE CONTINUES! After the shocking events of the last issue, Batman must make the hardest decision of his life! Guest-starring Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 04/23/2025

