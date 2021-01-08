Si Spurrier and Bob Quinn Launch Nightcrawler Comic, Way Of X

We got the clue that something was coming from Marvel Comics. Si Spurrier was writing a new X-Men title. But it's not Legion; it's Nightcrawler in the new series Way Of X. Drawn by Bob Quinn. Part of Reign Of X. Pronounced Way of Ten?

A recent writer on Hellblazer, until that was from its mother's womb untimely ripped, and former Bleeding Cool contributor, Si Spurrier is known by X-Men fans for his work on X-Men legacy -which spawned the TV series Legion – and X-Force. And now Way of X.

Mutantkind has built a new Eden… but there are serpents in this garden. Some mutants struggle to fit in. Some mutants turn to violence and death. And the children whisper of the Patchwork Man, singing in their hearts…Only one mutant senses the looming shadows. Snared by questions of death, law and love, only Nightcrawler can fight for the soul of Krakoa. Only he – and the curious crew he assembles(including fan-favorites Dr. Nemesis, Pixie and Blink) – can help mutants defeat their inner-darkness and find a new way to live. This is the WAY OF X.

"I should probably just tell a lie for the sake of a neat elevator pitch and say that Way of X is a story about the creation of a new mutant religion. But it's not – not really. That's kinda where it starts, for sure. Nightcrawler realises something's wrong with the hearts and minds of mutantkind and sets out to fix it. But as he quickly discovers, this isn't a job for priests and prayers … The question is, what do they have to become in order to fight it? Preachers? Cops? Executioners? Or something entirely new? Way of X is a smart, psychedelic tale about faith, science, culture, love and law. And Bamfing. Bamfing just for the joy of it."

Bob Quinn adds;

"I'm incredibly excited that Marvel gave me the opportunity to launch a new X-Men series with Si. Nightcrawler is one of my favorite X-Men, and he along with the recent developments in the X-men universe really gives us the opportunity to explore some pretty wild concepts and ideas. Bringing them to life is really a dream come true. Si is a great storyteller and this story gives X-Men fans something they've never seen before."

Way of X will be published in April, probably.

WAY OF X #1

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art by BOB QUINN

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI