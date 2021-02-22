Is Si Spurrier Writing Lucifer? Mindless Speculation…

Si Spurrier used to write the Sandman Universe titles The Dreaming and Hellblazer. He didn't write Lucifer, that was his drinking buddy Dan Watters. But might he have the chance now? Not for DC Comics, but for Marvel? Time for some mindless speculation. Here's the solicitation to Way Of X #2 to be published by Marvel in May.

WAY OF X #2

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

A VILLAIN REVEALED! The dark force hiding within Krakoa begins to show its true form. The answers are hidden…WITHIN THE MINDSCAPE. Kurt's – and…others. One of the most dangerous mutants is reborn!

And for #1 in April.

WAY OF X #1

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

THE WAY TO THE FUTURE OF X!

Mutantkind has built a new Eden… but there are serpents in this garden. Some mutants struggle to fit in. Some mutants turn to violence and death. And the children whisper

of the Patchwork Man, singing in their hearts…Only one mutant senses the looming shadows. Snared by questions of death, law and love, only NIGHTCRAWLER can fight for the soul of Krakoa. Only he – and the curious crew he assembles – can help mutants defeat their inner-darkness and find a new way to live. The WAY OF X.

We know that Way Of X will, in part, including Nightcrawler establishing a mutant religion. Ish. Spurrier states " "I should probably just tell a lie for the sake of a neat elevator pitch and say that WAY OF X is a story about the creation of a new mutant religion. But it's not—not really. That's kinda where it starts, for sure. Nightcrawler realises something's wrong with the hearts and minds of mutantkind and sets out to fix it. But as he quickly discovers, this isn't a job for priests and prayers… The question is, what do they have to become in order to fight it? Preachers? Cops? Executioners? Or something entirely new?" But who is this dangerous reborn mutant that might in some way have something to do with a religion? Could it be Lucifer?

Here's a quick Lucifer refresher course.

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and appearing in the original X-Men #9, Lucifer was the alien invader who took away Charles Xavier's use of his legs by dropping a stone block on them.

Lucifer kept trying to invade the Earth and kept failing. Later, he used anti-mutant hatred in one town, as a way to control the town's inhabitants, before he was killed by Archangel…

…under Xavier's instruction. which also killed the inhabitants of the entire town, psychically linked to Lucifer.

Now, of course, Lucifer was an alien, not a mutant.

As was underlined by Ed Piskor recently.

But could Lucifer be a… mutant alien? It would make for a neat fit. Just mindless speculation of course. It does look like hell…

