Sneak Peek at Dune Graphic Novel and House Of Atreides Comic #SDCC

In October, Abrams is releasing the first of three graphic novels that adapt the original Frank Herbert Dune novel into comic book form, to be published on November 24th – previously October 27th, though not everyone has caught up with that yet. At the Comic-Con@Home Dune publishing panel they took the opportunity to show off a little of the artwork by Raul Allen and Patricia Martin – who when they worked at Valiant for editor Charlotte Greenbaum, they told her how much they loved Dune, so when she moved to Abrams, they were a perfect choice.

We also got a sneak peek from Ross Richie at the Dune prequel House Of Atreides comic book spin-off launching in October with the Boom Studios publisher popping by the panel…

Showing off artwork by Dev Pramanik, he talked about how long it took to get the Dune comic book license. "We were actually sitting around the offices trying to recall uh how long it's been and I think the consensus was this was a deal that took ten years to make and so I think you can see how much I love Dune…"

Here's the full panel:

The Official Dune Publishing Panel Bestselling science fiction authors Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson discuss the exciting new Dune graphic novels, comics, and original novels coming out this fall. Joined by their editors, Herbert and Anderson will discuss content from their past and upcoming projects, including Frank Herbert's masterpiece Dune (Ace) with senior editor Jessica Wade, the graphic novel adaptation of Frank Herbert's masterpiece, Dune: The Graphic Novel, Book 1 (Abrams ComicArts), with editor Charlotte Greenbaum, the prequel trilogy of books beginning with Dune: House Atreides (Del Rey), with executive editor Anne Groell, the prequel comic series Dune: House Atreides (BOOM! Studios) with company CEO & founder Ross Richie, and Dune: The Duke of Caladan (TOR), with editor Christopher Morgan.

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #1

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Dev Pramanik (CA) Dan Mora

* Set in the years leading up the Hugo and Nebula Award-winning Dune-which inspired the upcoming feature film from Legendary Pictures- DUNE: HOUSE ATREIDES transports readers to the far future on the desert planet Arrakis where Pardot Kynes seeks its secrets.

* Meanwhile, a violent coup is planned by the son of Emperor Elrood; an eight-year-old slave Duncan Idaho seeks to escape his cruel masters; and a young man named Leto Atreides begins a fateful journey.

* These unlikely souls are drawn together first as renegades and then as something more, as they discover their true fate – to change the very shape of history! In Shops: Oct 21, 2020 SRP: $4.99