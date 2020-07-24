Juliet Takes A Breath With Keanu Reeves in Boom Studios October 2020 Solicits

Boom Studios are bringing their new Dune: Hosue Atreides series to bear with a major launch initiative including 1:100 variant covers by Paul Pope. They are clearly expecting big things. But nothing near what they are expecting for Keanu Reeves' very first comic book BZRKR with 1:100 covers from Rafael Grampa. No variant covers necessary though for Gabby Rivera and Celia Moscote's original graphic novel, Juliet Takes A Breath… here are Boom Studios' full October 2020 solicitations.

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #1 CVR A LEE

(W) Brian Herbet, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Dev Pramanik (CA) Jae Lee

* Set in the years leading up the Hugo and Nebula Award-winning Dune-which inspired the upcoming feature film from Legendary Pictures- DUNE: HOUSE ATREIDES transports readers to the far future on the desert planet Arrakis where Pardot Kynes seeks its secrets.

* Meanwhile, a violent coup is planned by the son of Emperor Elrood; an eight-year-old slave Duncan Idaho seeks to escape his cruel masters; and a young man named Leto Atreides begins a fateful journey.

* These unlikely souls are drawn together first as renegades and then as something more, as they discover their true fate – to change the very shape of history!

SRP: $4.99

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #1 CVR B MORA

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #1 CVR C DIE CUT VAR

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #1 CVR D BLANK SKETCH

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #1 25 COPY LEE INCV

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #1 50 COPY MORA INCV

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #1 100 COPY POPE INCV

(W) Brian Herbet, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Dev Pramanik (CA) Paul Pope

SRP: $4.99

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 CVR A GRAMPA (MR)

AUG200959

(W) Matt Kindt, Keanu Reeves (A) Alessandro Vitti (CA) Rafael Gramp?

* Discover the next blockbuster action franchise from the iconic KEANU REEVES in his Must Read comic book writing debut alongside New York Times best-selling co-writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Bang!) and acclaimed artist Alessandro Vitti (Marvel's Secret Warriors) in a brutally violent new series about one immortal warrior's fight through the ages.

* The man known only as Berzerker is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity.

* But after wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else.

* In exchange, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it.

NOTE: This is for Mature Readers

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 CVR B VITTI (MR)

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 CVR C BLANK SKETCH VAR (MR)

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 10 COPY BROOKS DRESSED VAR (MR)

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 25 COPY BROOKS UNDRESSED VAR (MR)

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 50 COPY BROOKS UNDRESSED VAR (MR)

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 100 COPY GRAMPA UNDRESSED VAR (MR)

JULIET TAKES A BREATH ORIGINAL GN

AUG200966

(W) Gabby Rivera (A/CA) Celia Moscote

For fans of Bloom and Spinning, critically-acclaimed writer Gabby Rivera (Marvel's America) adapts her bestselling novel alongside artist Celia Moscote in an unforgettable queer coming-of-age story exploring race, identity and what it means to be true to your amazing self. Even when the rest of the world doesn't understand.

Juliet Milagros Palante is leaving the Bronx and headed to Portland, Oregon. She just came out to her family and isn't sure if her mom will ever speak to her again. But Juliet has a plan to figure out what it means to be Puerto Rican, lesbian and out. And that starts with the perfect mentor – Harlowe Brisbane, a feminist author who will surely help Juliet find her best self.

There's just one problem – Harlowe's white, not from the Bronx and doesn't have the answers. Okay, maybe that's more than one problem, but Juliet never said it was a perfect plan…

SRP: $14.99

SEVEN SECRETS #3 MAIN

AUG200967

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

The only thing standing between Caspar and his dream of protecting one of the Secrets-and getting to know the mother who abandoned him-is the Trials. Caspar is pitted against the best and brightest of his generation, fighting for his life-but will it be worth the cost of winning?

SRP: $3.99

SEVEN SECRETS #3 SECRET VAR

SEVEN SECRETS #3 10 COPY MERCADO CONNECTING VAR

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #2 CVR A MAIN

AUG200970

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Simone Di Meo

Captain Malik and the crew of the Vihaan II escape from their tyrannical government – and chart a course straight to the first living god they can find! But the only thing more dangerous than what lies ahead of them…is who follows behind them.

SRP: $3.99

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #2 CVR B INFANTE VAR

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #2 10 COPY ALBUQUERQUE IN

WYND #5 (OF 5) CVR A MAIN

AUG200973

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Michael Dialynas

It's Wynd vs. the Bandaged Man! But if Wynd wants to save his friends, he'll need to accept who he truly is – and the power that comes with being a Weirdblood.

SRP: $4.99

WYND #5 (OF 5) 25 COPY MOMOKO

UNKINDNESS OF RAVENS #2 CVR A MAIN

AUG200975

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Dan Panosian

Wilma is being courted by the Ravens, a group of witches who want her to join their coven. But Scarlet, the most popular girl in school, wants Wilma for herself. The Ravens say that Scarlet is dangerous, but everything will be fine-won't it?

SRP: $3.99

UNKINDNESS OF RAVENS #2 CVR B KHALIDAH VAR

UNKINDNESS OF RAVENS #2 10 COPY DANI VAR

FAITHLESS II #5 CVR A LLOVET (MR)

AUG200978

(W) Brian Azzarello (A/CA) Maria Llovet

If you're going through Hell, keep going.

SRP: $3.99

FAITHLESS II #5 CVR B EROTICA CONNECTING VAR (MR)

FAITHLESS II #5 15 COPY POPE INCV (MR)

RED MOTHER #9

AUG200981

(W) Jeremy Haun (A) Danny Luckert (CA) Jeremy Haun

Daisy always suspected that Leland Black had ulterior motives in hiring her, but

when the truth finally comes out, Daisy could never have expected how far his reach

goes. What does Leland have planned for Daisy – and what does it have to do with

the Red Mother?

SRP: $3.99

RED MOTHER TP VOL 02

ALIENATED TP

KING OF NOWHERE TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG200984

(W) Maxwell Prince (A/CA) Tyler Jenkins

* Critically acclaimed creators W. Maxwell Prince (Ice Cream Man), Tyler Jenkins (Grass Kings), and Hilary Jenkins (Black Badge) present an unforgettable thriller that explores the miraculous, the mundane, and all the mysteries in between.

* In the wastelands of California, a lovable drunk named Denis awakens on the outskirts of an odd little village called Nowhere, home to a friendly populace of deformed, mutated, and just-left-of-normal citizens. Not knowing where he is or how he got there (or if the town is even real), Denis acquaints himself with the townsfolk-but just when he starts to regain his memories, his past catches up with him…

* Collects King of Nowhere #1-5.

SRP: $19.99

KLAUS HC LIFE & TIMES OF SANTA CLAUS

AUG200985

(W) Grant Morrison (A/CA) Dan Mora

* The smash-hit from superstars Grant Morrison (Green Lantern, Happy!) and Dan Mora (Once & Future) returns with this special collection of holiday-themed stories.

* Klaus must help an absentee dad-turned-snowman make amends before melting away for good. And probably before he's defeated by a pantheon of Norse Gods and their minions. All in a day's work for Santa Claus.

* And then see Klaus in the role of father himself, as he takes in Joe Christmas as an infant, and guides him through all of life's wild adventures in a holiday calendar-inspired comic, presented in the widescreen tradition of Grant Morrison 's 2001 New X-Men Annual.

* Collects Klaus and the Crying Snowman #1 and Klaus and the Life & Times of Joe Christmas #1.

SRP: $24.99

RONIN ISLAND TP VOL 03

AUG200986

(W) Greg Pak (A/CA) Giannis Milonogiannis

* The New York Times best-selling author Greg Pak (Firefly, Agents of Atlas) and artist Giannis Milonogiannis (Old City Blues) present the final chapter of the critically-acclaimed series, as new heroes are forged and legends are born.

* Hana and Kenichi finally return to the island seeking refuge, but are denied entry by Elder Jin and the Islanders who fear the newly mutated by Jin. Caught between the Island's defenses, the Shogun's oncoming forces, and the deadly new monsters, Hana and Kenichi must rally their own troops and make one final stand to protect the homeland that has abandoned them, in order to preserve the ideals they know are right and fight for the future they want.

* Collects Issues #9-12.

SRP: $14.99

ANGEL & SPIKE #15 CVR A MAIN

AUG200987

(W) Zac Thompson (A) Hayden Sherman (CA) Christopher Mitten

Wolfram & Hart has been meddling in the lives of Team Angel, and the cracks are

starting to show. As Fred wrestles for control over her new dark magic, Angel is

too distracted by his connection with Detective Kate Lockley – and her mysterious

connection to his past – to see it.

SRP: $3.99

ANGEL & SPIKE #15 CVR B MELKINOV VAR

ANGEL & SPIKE #15 CVR C BOWYER VAR

ANGEL & SPIKE #15 20 COPY MITTEN INCV

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #18 CVR A MAIN

AUG200991

(W) Jordie Bellaire (A) Ramon Bachs (CA) David Lopez

The conflict brewing between Buffy and Kendra has finally come to a head! With multiple allies injured, the two Slayers feel they can no longer compromise-which is the perfect opportunity for the new Big Bad to make his move…

SRP: $3.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #18 CVR B SAUVAGE VAR

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #18 CVR C CAREY FIRE VAR

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #18 25 COPY LOPEZ INCV

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER WILLOW #4 CVR A MAIN

AUG200995

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Natacha Bustos (CA) Jen Bartel

Willow had discovered something rotten at the heart of Abhainn – and now her newfound friends may become her enemies! To escape with her life, Willow will tap into powers she never knew she had to save herself – and her soul.

SRP: $3.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER WILLOW #4 CVR B ANDOLFO VAR

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER WILLOW #4 CVR C VALERO OCONNELL VAR

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER WILLOW #4 10 COPY BARTEL INCV

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER WILLOW #4 25 COPY ANDOLFO INCV

BUFFY VAMPIRE SLAYER LEGACY EDITION TP VOL 03

AUG201000

(W) Christopher Golden, Various (A) Cliff Richards (CA) Nimit Malavia

* After the third season finale of the Buffy the Vampire television series, Sunnydale High has now gone up in flames – though a bit more literally than Buffy and the Scooby GangÂ Â ever expected. Now it's time for college, as Buffy and Willow seek to prepare for a more normal life, but with romantic drama, and tortured dreams of the rogue Slayer known as Faith, it looks like the past isn't ready to let go of our heroes just quite yet.

* Maybe the Hellmouth wasn't so bad after all?

* Collects Buffy The Vampire Slayer #20-29 and Angel #15, previously published by Dark Horse Comics.

SRP: $29.99

FIREFLY #21 CVR A MAIN

AUG201001

(W) Greg Pak (A) Dan McDaid (CA) Marc Aspinall

THE BLUE SUN RISING EVENT CONTINUES! The Blue Sun Corporation has launched their new line of high-tech robots designed to help local law enforcement, and they already have their electronic eye on a new target-the Chang-Benitez Gang! Mal wants to help his former crew on Serenity, but can they trust him while he still wears the badge?

SRP: $3.99

FIREFLY #21 CVR B KAMBADAIS VAR

FIREFLY #21 10 COPY HARVEY INCV

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG201003

(W) Greg Pak (A) Dan McDaid (CA) Ben Harvey

THE BLUE SUN RISING EVENT CONTINUES! The Blue Sun Corporation has launched their new line of high-tech robots designed to help local law enforcement, and they already have their electronic eye on a new target-the Chang-Benitez Gang! Mal wants to help his former crew on Serenity, but can they trust him while he still wears the badge?

SRP: $3.99

FIREFLY #21 25 COPY INCV

FIREFLY UNIFICATION WAR TP VOL 01

AUG201005

(W) Greg Pak (A) Dan McDaid (CA) Lee Garbett

From Joss Whedon (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Avengers) comes a new era of Firefly, as the definitive story of the Unification War is told at last!

Captain Malcolm Reynolds thought he could outrun his past, but when a simple heist goes wrong, he's forced to make a choice: fix the past or fight for the future. Along with Whedon, writer Greg Pak (Mech Cadet Yu) and artist Dan McDaid (Judge Dredd: Mega

City Zero) take you back to the battleground where it all began…and reveal a secret history that might end it all. Collects Firefly #1-4.

SRP: $14.99

ONCE & FUTURE #12

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #11 MAIN

AUG201007

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Werther Dell'Edera

Erica's gambit to save Archer's Peak has failed. Now, the town is under the full control of the Order of St. George. And if the spread of the monsters can't be contained, then the Order might move to eradicate the entire area…

SRP: $3.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #11 FRISON VAR

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #11 25 COPY FRISON INCV

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #55 CVR A MAIN

AUG201010

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Moises Hidalgo (CA) Jamal Campbell

The Power Rangers' THUNDERZORDS vs the Dark Rangers' TERRORZORDS-and nothing will ever be the same! Plus, the shocking first appearance of the character no Power Rangers fan EVER expected!

SRP: $3.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #55 FOIL MONTES VAR

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #55 10 COPY ANKA INCV

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #55 25 COPY CAMPBELL INCV

POWER RANGERS DRAKKON NEW DAWN #3 CVR A MAIN SECRET

AUG201014

(W) Anthony Burch (A) Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

After a devastating loss to the enemy, Kimberly and the remaining Power Rangers must rally their remaining forces in a final stand against Lord Drakkon's cruel world-ending contingency plan. The Rangers will take on an enemy never before seen in Power Ranger history!Â Â

SRP: $4.99

POWER RANGERS DRAKKON NEW DAWN #3 FOIL VAR

POWER RANGERS DRAKKON NEW DAWN #3 10 COPY WARD INCV

POWER RANGERS DRAKKON NEW DAWN #3 25 COPY WARD INCV

GO GO POWER RANGERS TP VOL 08

AUG201018

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) JLou

* The writing duo of New York Times bestseller Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) and the GLAAD Award-nominated Sina Grace (Iceman) join artists Francesco Mortarino (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) andÂ Â Eduardo Francisco (Adventures of Superman) to answer some of the biggest questions in Power Rangers history!

* The Power Rangers are left reeling after their war with Lord Drakkon -Â Â none more affected than Tommy Oliver, formerly the Green Ranger, and now without purpose, until Zordon brings him a new opportunity: to prove he's worthy of being the all-new WHITE RANGER!

* Meanwhile, Jason, Trini and Zack must become the new OMEGA RANGERS-even if it means deceiving everyone they hold dear.

* Collects issues #25-28.

SRP: $16.99

MEGA MAN FULLY CHARGED #3 CVR A MAIN

AUG201019

(W) AJ Marchisello (A) Stefano Simeone (CA) Toni Infante

Â

SRP: $4.99

MEGA MAN FULLY CHARGED #3 25 COPY MERCADO INCV LEVEL UP

MEGA MAN FULLY CHARGED #3 CVR C MEYERS VAR

JIM HENSON DARK CRYSTAL AGE RESISTANCE #12 CVR A MAIN

AUG201022

(W) Matthew Erman (A) Jo Migyeong (CA) Mona Finden

All-Maudra Mayrin and Kam'Lu may have finally escaped the belly of the beast, but their journey is not yet over. From the depths of the Silver Sea, in the bowels of Thra, an ancient enemy emerges, one that threatens to destroy their whole world!

SRP: $3.99

JIM HENSON DARK CRYSTAL AGE RESISTANCE #12 CVR B CONNECT VAR

JIM HENSON LABYRINTH CORONATION TP VOL 03

AUG201024

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Daniel Bayliss (CA) Fiona Staples

* Time is running out. War rages at the castle as the goblin rebellion spins out of control. Maria's friends stand guard as she faces the King and the cost of protecting her boy from a life of misery. Up until the clock strikes 13, Maria holds onto the one truth she's learned while facing the trials of the maze: in the Labyrinth, nothing is as it seems.

* With a story by Simon Spurrier (Coda) and written by Ryan Ferrier (Kong on the Planet of the Apes) and illustrated by Daniel Bayliss (Jim Henson's The Storyteller: Dragons) and Irene Flores (Heavy Vinyl) read the stunning conclusion to the critically acclaimed prequel of Jim Henson's beloved film.

* Collects issues #9-12, presented in a new paperback format!

SRP: $16.99

LUMBERJANES #74 CVR A LEYH (RES)

AUG201025

(W) Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh (A) Kanesha C. Bryant, Julia Madrigal (CA) Kat Leyh

END OF SUMMER PART TWO! The Lumberjanes are scattered across Miss Qiunzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thistle Crumpet's Camp for Hardcore Lady Types as the dark force called the Grey is on a path for their camp! But with Ripley stuck in an alternate dimension to find her dinosaur, will the 'Janes rally in time?

SRP: $6.99

LUMBERJANES #74 CVR B MOULTON VAR (RES)

LUMBERJANES TP VOL 16

AUG201027

(W) Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh (A) AnneMarie Rogers (CA) Kat Leyh

* Mal wants to learn to be braver, but when she recruits Ripley to help her face her fears, she ends up somewhere she really SHOULD be afraid of-the Land of Lost Things, a pocket universe where dinosaurs still roam the earth, and time doesn't work the way it does at home. Stranded on her own in an alternate dimension, will Mal be able to find her way back home to camp?

* This New York Times bestseller and multiple Eisner Award and GLAAD Award-winning series features danger, adventure, and life-long friendships! Get in on the fun with this brand-new adventure written by Shannon Watters and Kat Leyh (Super Cakes) and illustrated by talented newcomer AnneMarie Rogers.

* Collects issues #61-64.

SRP: $14.99

GHOSTED IN LA TP VOL 03

AUG201028

(W) Sina Grace (A/CA) Siobhan Keenan

* GLAAD Award-nominated Sina Grace (Iceman) and illustrator Siobhan Keenan (Jem and the Holograms) conclude the acclaimed series that proves true love and friendship never dies!

* Daphne Walters' life is complicated enough, living at Rycroft Manor with her ghostly friends and trying to figure out why everyone in LA is always 30 minutes late for everything important.

* So it's TOTALLY the perfect time for Daphne to lose one of her new friends, for the mystery of the ghost behind the basement door to be revealed, and for Daphne to decide her entire future, RIGHT?

* And did we forget to mention that Daphne's former roommate Michelle plans to exorcise the friendly ghosts from Rycroft? Yeah, there's that too.

* Collects issues #9-12.

SRP: $14.99

STEVEN UNIVERSE ONGOING TP VOL 09

AUG201029

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Rii Abrego (CA) Missy Pena

* Join Steven, Connie, Lars, all the Crystal Gems and more for all-new adventures in Beach City and beyond from writer Taylor Robbin and artist S.M. Mara!

* Can Peridot convince her friends that Camp Pining Hearts is the very best show ever-or is she the one who has to learn a lesson? Meanwhile, Lars encounters some new friends in outer space-but they're not at all what he expected. While Greg and Bismuth try to "Fix" Beach City, they soon learn that not everyone shares their views. And can Steve & Connie survive a dangerous trip to…the library?

* Collects issues #33-36.

SRP: $14.99