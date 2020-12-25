Sneek Peek at Brian Bendis and David Marquez' Justice League

Here's a little look ahead at the new Justice League kicking off after Future State with Brian Bendis and David Marquez, following Infinite Frontier from DC Comics. And we have the Justice League hanging around, with The Flash wearing a lab coat on top of his suit?

DC Comics Previews March 2021
Credit: David Marquez, Brian Bendis, DC Comics

With Naomi in the heart of the action, with Black Adam under threat as well.

 

DC Comics Previews March 2021
Credit: David Marquez, Brian Bendis, DC Comics

Still, Superman is the strongest one there is. And he gets the chance to show just that with horn head here.

DC Comics Previews March 2021
Credit: David Marquez, Brian Bendis, DC Comics

Yeah, no one likes Black Adam, even at the best of times. Coming in March and spinning out of DC: Infinite Frontier.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #59

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS
art and cover by DAVID MARQUEZ
backup story written by RAM V
backup story art by XERMANICO
wraparound variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ
variant cover by KAEL NGU
ON SALE 3/16/21
$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC
Writer Brian Michael Bendis reunites with artist David Marquez (Miles Morales, Iron Man, Batman/Superman) for a new, star-studded Justice League featuring Superman, Batman, the Flash, Hawkgirl, Aquaman, Hippolyta, new DC powerhouse Naomi, and…is that Black Adam?! Superman is leading the charge to reinvent the Justice League—and at the same time, a new, cosmic-powered threat arrives from Naomi's homeworld to rule the Earth!
And in the backup story, dark days lie ahead for the new Justice League Dark. Zatanna and John Constantine take a road trip, only to discover horror around the bend as a friend—and sometime foe—is reborn in fire! A legend is destroyed, and another takes a terrible turn, as Merlin reveals the beginning of a new, blood-drenched plot for all humankind. So begins writer Ram V's new journey into the abyss with the Justice League Dark and artist Xermanico!

