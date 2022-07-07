Snoop Dogg as Cryptkeeper in Tales From The Crip with Rodney Barnes

Rodney Barnes has released new information regarding his publishing imprint Zombie Love. With which he has teamed up with rapper/producer Snoop Dogg and Snoopadelic Films for the horror graphic novel Tales From The Crip, playing off the 50s EC comic book Tales From The Crypt. Like that magazine, this will be a horror anthology that will feature several urban-themed horror stories. Rodney Barnes will create the comic while Snoop Dogg will star in the role of the Cryptkeeper.

Tales From The Crip will be released this autumn, and will be followed by other titles by Rodney Barnes including Blacula, a graphic novel adaptation of MGM's classic 1970's film drawn by Jason Shawn Alexander, Crownsville, a ghost story set in the first black insane asylum in America, and Florence And Normandie, a science fiction epic set in South Los Angeles that Rodney Barnes is working on with rapper Xzibit.

Zombie Love Studios is intended to be a creative space dedicated to storytelling from BIPOC perspectives in a format where they typically aren't told, allowing Barnes to expand his creative footprint while also making a larger impact on the comic industry by eliminating any limitations on such stories to get to the honest depiction of the culture. Rodney Barnes is also the writer of Falcon, War Of The Bounty Hunters and Lando for Marvel Comics and James Bond for Dynamite. He is represented by UTA, Artists First, and attorney Darrell Miller at Fox Rothschild.

The fifty-year old Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. known professionally as Snoop Dogg is a rapper, songwriter, media personality, actor, and entrepreneur. He has sold over 23 million albums in the United States and 35 million albums worldwide.