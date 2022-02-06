Snoop Dogg to Star in New Horror Graphic Novel Tales from the Crip

Rodney Barnes will write a new horror graphic novel starring and co-created by Snoop Dogg: Tales from the Crip. Snoop Dogg announced the comic on Instagram, with a press release from Barnes' Zombie Love Studios soon following. Snoop Dogg will play the role of the Cryptkeeper in this homage to classic EC Comics, introducing the stories in the anthology.

"Be on the lookout for the graphic novel, Tales from a Crip, written by Rodney Barnes, starring Snoop Dogg," the legendary rapper said in an Instagram video. "Yeah. Tales from a Crip. You better know it."

We'd point out that Snoop could stand to be on the lookout as well, since he technically got the title of the comic wrong. But we all know that smoking all that chronic can lead to short-term memory issues, so we'll let this one slide. Barnes posted the book's cover on Instagram.

The press release elaborates:

Zombie Love Studios in partnership with Snoopadelic Films are thrilled to announce Tales From The Crip, the upcoming graphic novel from legendary rapper Snoop Dogg and Eisner Award-nominated graphic novel creator and award-winning television writer-producer Rodney Barnes. A horror anthology series in the tradition of the classic EC comics of old, Tales From The Crip will feature urban-themed horror stories introduced by the legendary rapper and penned by Barnes. The title will be released under Barnes' Zombie Love Studios (ZLOS) imprint this Fall, following the debut of the highly-anticipated Blacula, which will preview in September. The title joins Barnes' burgeoning catalogue of graphic novels, highlighted by the popular Eisner-nominated Killadelphia created by Barnes and artist Jason Shawn Alexander.

Tales from the Crip will be out sometimes this Fall, following the release of Barnes' previously announced Blacula graphic novel with Killadelphia artist Shawn Alexander.