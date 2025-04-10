Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: aquaman, jason momoa

So What Just Happened To Aquaman's Tattoos? (Spoilers)

So What Just Happened To Aquaman's Tattoos? Is there some like of mystical laser removal going on under the waters? (Spoilers)

In 2018, Aquaman got tattoos in a fashion that mirrored the way he was portrayed on the big screen by Jason Momoa. Aquaman #47 by Kelly Sue Deconnick and Robson Rocha for DC Rebirth, saw Aquaman get inked up courtesy of a bit of extra-deity action.

And that he has been since all tatted up, across the shoulders and chest.

Even when he is standing around in the waves brandishing a trident.

And that's how he looked since, with certain artistic variations of interpretation.

However the new Aquaman series by Jeremy Adams and John Timms currently has had Aquaman all wrapped up on his journey into the blue. But in yesterday's Aquaman #4, his costume was partially ripped off.

Bearing his shoulders to the world and posing the question, yeah, you've got your trident back and all that, but where are your tats, man? Did Aquaman get some mystical laser removal at some point?

DC Comics already forgot which child he had; might they have forgotten his ink as well? Was it a result of the Darkseid energy rifts that have plagued the DC Universe ever since the DC All-In Special? Or maybe it just came out in the wash… is this because Jason Momoa is playing Lobo now? Or maybe they'll fix it in the trade paperback collection? Place your bets, folks, place your bets…

AQUAMAN #4

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) John Timms

BETRAYAL IN SHIFTING WATERS! Aquaman heads upstream to uncover the mystery around the infection of the blue…so why does that spark an unholy alliance with a mermaid assassin? And what on earth (or otherwise) does that have to do with sky pirates and prophecies?! Revelations run wild as our hero looks for a way home before he's seduced by the great blue beyond! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/9/2025

