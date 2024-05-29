Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, Jean Grey, krakoa, Rise Of The Powers Of X

So Where Do Mutants End Up Between Krakoa And From The Ashes? Spoilers

Today's Rise Of The Powers Of X #5 sees the final battle between Jean Grey, all mutants and Enigma Dominion, the original Nathaniel Essex

Today's Rise Of The Powers Of X #5 sees the final battle between Jean Grey, the Phoenix and the Enigma Dominion, the original Nathaniel Essex risen to godhood. But Jean is not alone, she has all the mutants in the White Hot Room with her.

And a certain focused totality, Chris Claremont, echoing through the decades.

And while the battle is reminiscent of James Jaspers Vs The Fury and the X-Men doing an Excalibur #50 job on us, while the comic book suggests that any violence against another is a failure, and we just all need a little more empathy. But of the X-Men? As we theorised, the From The Ashes X-Men seem to be lacking many mutants. Turns out they are sticking around in the White Hot Room living their best life. And no more mysterium either.

THE WHITE HOT ROOM. With the transformation inherent in the creation of the Phoenix, it is settling into its new form. It's presently inaccessible by all known methods. What this means for Mysterium that was mined from there is still being explored…

NEW KRAKOA. Only the fighting mutants were able to be rescued from the White Hot Room. The other 200,000+ mutants remain there, exploring new ways to be a mutant in peace.

So no more Krakoa. But maybe one day? You know, when Jordan D White is made Marvel Comics EIC, and Kevin Feige goes all Ike Perlmutter on us? It could happen… Tyger, Tyger, burning bright. Rise Of The Powers Of X #5 by Kieron Gillen and RB Silva is published today by Marvel Comics.

RISE OF POWERS OF X #5

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240732

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) R. B. Silva

THE BATTLE FOR ALL TIME!

The X-epic concludes in a battle between those who are outside time and that which is now and forever…and the result is being decided by whether someone can ultimately make the right choice. The end of the Krakoan Age barrels our way as the two series that are one conclude! Rated T+In Shops: May 29, 2024 SRP: $4.99

