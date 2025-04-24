Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Rekcah, The Future Is

Solicits for the first 3 issues of Rekcah Comics' The Future Is ******, through Lunar Distribution, launching in May.

Bleeding Cool reeported on Jason Blanchard of comic book publisher and cyber security firk Rekcah and his presentation at ComicsPRO, and that it may have been the best presentation of a new comic book I have ever seen. The Future Is… by Fred Van Lente and Ennio Bufi.

Sixty issues are long, monthly, and there is one cover per issue from an industry great. Each issue will contain a clue that can be solved to determine the full title of that issue by uncovering six characters. The Future Is… Bright? The Future Is… Daring? You can work it out and, in doing so, use or develop your own cryptocracking skills. All around a comic book set thirty years in the future. And a comic book that appealed to cyber security folk also opens up a new audience for the comic book stores. A sixty issue, five year sci-fi monthly series with a strong focus and lead characters, with the audacity to launch with a 100+page first issue for $13.37 and subsequent issues at $4.04. And now, courtesy of Lunar Distribution, the solicits for the first three issues, launching in May.

THE FUTURE IS ****** #1

Publisher: REKCAH Publishing

Format: Softcover, 104 Pages, Full Color

Genre: Cyberpunk | Techno-Thriller | Sci-Fi

Price: $13.37

Release Date: 05/14/25

Writer: Fred Van Lente

Artist: Ennio Bufi

Cover Artist: Jae Lee

Mature Readers | Ongoing Series

THE HACKER WARS ARE OVER. THE BLACK HATS WON. WHO WILL SAVE US FROM THE WORLD THAT'S

COMING? BLACK MOUNTAIN—a rogue band of digital ronin, freebooters, and hackers— fight against a world ruled by data barons, artificial overlords, and technological terrorists. Their mission is beyond impossible. But the future is worth dying for. This is THE FUTURE IS ******, a 60-issue cyber-sci-fi epic fusing the shadow warfare of Mr. Robot, the kinetic action of The Matrix, and the

thrilling espionage of Ghost in the Shell. COVER BY JAE LEE

KEY SELLING POINTS

A bold commitment — A 60-ISSUE ONGOING SAGA.

Cutting-edge cyberpunk storytelling from New York Times Bestseller

FRED VAN LENTE (Deadpool vs. The Punisher, Marvel Zombies).

High-tech, high-tension visuals from ENNIO BUFI (Assassin's Creed: Bloodstone).

Cover by the legendary artist JAE LEE (Dark Tower, Inhumans).

Interactive hacker experience with Capture the Flag challenges in each issue.

Future cover prices will be $4.04 for 32-page issues

FUTURE IS ****** #2 (MR)

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Ennio Bufi (CA) Mike Huddleston

THE HACKER WARS ARE OVER. THE DIGITAL RONIN ERA IS HERE.WHO ARE THE HEROES OF TOMORROW?WHO IS… BLACK MOUNTAIN?First up: Martina De Léon. We know her as the meatwork agent for the Black Mountain freebooters, but how did she come to be? How did her path cross with the mystery Wheeler? What is she fighting for?THE ANSWERS LIE WITHIN.KEY SELLING POINTSA bold commitment — A 60-ISSUE ONGOING SAGA.Cutting-edge cyberpunk storytelling from New York Times BestsellerFRED VAN LENTE (Deadpool vs. The Punisher, Marvel Zombies).High-tech, high-tension visuals from ENNIO BUFI (Assassin's Creed: Bloodstone).Cover by the absolute legend MIKE HUDDLESTON (Decorum, 3 Worlds 3 Moons)Interactive hacker experience with Capture the Flag challenges in each issue.THIRTY-FOUR STORY PAGES FOR ONLY $4.04! Retail: $4.04 In-Store Date: 6/11/2025

FUTURE IS ****** #3 (MR)

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Mario D'Alessandro (CA) Rob Guillory

THE HACKER WARS ARE OVER. THE DIGITAL RONIN ERA IS HERE. WHO ARE THE HEROES OF TOMORROW? WHO IS… BLACK MOUNTAIN? Eli Nilsson lives as a virtual refuge, seemingly protected from his mother's criminal empire. He thinks his safety bubble keeps the danger out, but the truth is–? Eli is the danger. Eli's a prodigy of destruction, a master of vulnerabilities who can bring down any system with a whisper of code. Wheeler knows what Eli's capable of and needs his unique, deadly skill. Wheeler also knows Eli is under threat, and it's the only danger he will never see coming. KEY SELLING POINTS A bold commitment — A 60-ISSUE ONGOING SAGA! Cutting-edge cyberpunk storytelling from New York Times Bestseller FRED VAN LENTE (Deadpool vs. The Punisher, Marvel Zombies)! Bombastic visuals from your next favorite artist and REKCAH discovery, a rising star, MARIO D'ALESSANDRO! Cover by indie superstar ROB GUILLORY (Chew, Farmhand)! Interactive hacker experience with Capture the Flag challenges in each issue! TWENTY-FOUR STORY PAGES FOR ONLY $4.04! Retail: $4.04 In-Store Date: 7/9/2025

