Thor #2 Gets Fifth Printing, Thor #5 and Venom #25 Gets Fourth

More comic books from Marvel and Boom going to second printings… and fourth printings… and fifth printings. Most of them, but not all of them, courtesy of Donny Cates and friends. Here are the latest lists – what' being reprinted, what print run and when it will be out. Covers if there are available – I hear that Thor #6 will have *that* spoilery double-page splash as a wraparound second printing cover…

September 16th

Power Rangers Drakkon New Dawn #1 2nd Printing, cover by Dan Mora.

(W) Anthony Burch (A) Simone Ragazzoni

An All-New Limited Series Revealing Drakkon's Final Plan!

After the shocking events of Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer, Kimberly is determined to purge the world of Drakkon's legacy, starting with Deadlock; the prison tower where Drakkon held all those who opposed him.

But even the Ranger Slayer has no clue of the true power kept in Deadlock-and what unlocking the doors will set into motion.

As Kimberly investigates the worst of Drakkon's secrets, she sets in motion Drakkon's final plan-one that will pit her against a fan favorite Power Rangers villain! SRP: $4.99

Wynd #3 (Of 5) 2nd Printing, cover by Michael Dialynas

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Michael Dialynas

Wynd and Oakley have discovered a secret magical society, hidden deep in the tunnels under Pipetown, that may hold the answers they seek. But if the Bandaged Man and his army have their way, no one – not even Wynd – will survive…SRP: $4.99

Something Is Killing Children #8 2nd Printing, cover by Werther Dell'edera

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Werther Dell'Edera

Erica's employers, the mysterious Order of St. George, have taken control of Archer's Peak and sealed it off from the outside world. But can they hope to quarantine the damage caused by the monsters… and Erica Slaughter? SRP: $3.99

Magnificent Ms Marvel #13 2nd Printing, cover by Joey Vazquez

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Joey Vazquez, Juan Vlasco

• This town ain't big enough for the both of 'em. Or is it?

• There's a new hero in Jersey City! Introducing FADI FADLALAH, A.K.A. AMULET!

• What secrets is this gentle giant hiding? Is he friend or foe? And why's he showing up now, just when Kamala got her life back on track? Read and find out, True Believer! Rated T+SRP: $3.99

Star #2 (Of 5) 2nd Printing

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Javier Pina, Filipe Andrade (CA) Carmen Nunez Carnero

TWO REALITY WARPERS COLLIDE!

As Star struggles to master her powers, she gets a visit from one of the world's greatest – and most dangerous – reality warpers. But is the Scarlet Witch here to guide a fledgling, would-be hero…or put down a deadly villain? Either way, Star better learn fast – because heroes aren't the only ones watching the new wielder of the Reality Stone.

Rated T+nSRP: $3.99

September 23rd

Thor #2 5th Printing

(W) Donny Cates (A) Nic Klein (CA) Olivier Coipel

THE BLACK WINTER AND THE DEVOURER KING!

Before him lies the Black Winter; behind, a trail of death wrought by his own hand. The God of Thunder hurtles through the cosmos, searching for the power to save Asgard and all existence. But no power in the heavens can save a god – a king – from his bloody duty.

Rated T+ SRP: $3.99

Thor #5 4th Printing

(W) Donny Cates (A) Nic Klein (CA) Olivier Coipel

THE BLACK WINTER IS HERE.

A god. A king. A herald. Every title Thor has worn has come with its own powers, its own terrible responsibilities.

But none of them will be enough to stop the Black Winter. To save the Ten Realms – the entirety of the Multiverse – the Odinson must become…something else… Parental Advisory SRP: $3.99

Venom #25 4th Printing

(W) Donny Cates (A) Mark Bagley (CA) Ryan Stegman

SPECIAL OVERSIZED 25th ISSUE! VENOM ISLAND FINALE!

Caught between a Brock and a hard place! Eddie must make a life-altering decision. How does Eddie move on from the events of VENOM ISLAND?

Rated T+ SRP: $5.99

Venom #26 3rd Printing

(W) Donny Cates (A) Iban Coello (CA) Ryan Stegman

"VENOM BEYOND" BEGINS HERE!

If you thought VENOM ISLAND was insane comic book action of the highest order, then shut your yapper and face front, True Believer, because we're about to outdo ourselves!

For months, the Maker has been fascinated with symbiotes. IN THIS ISSUE we find out why – and what he intends to do with any he can get his hands on… Rated T+ SRP: $3.99

Captain Marvel #20 2nd Printing

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Cory Smith (CA) Jorge Molina

THE ACCUSER CORPS! Captain Marvel recruits some of her closest allies to unravel the mystery of the Universal Weapon – and the woman she's meant to accuse. But is Carol splitting her power just when she'll need it most? And how is the united Kree/Skrull Empire going to react to three more HUMAN Accusers?! Rated T+ SRP: $3.99

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #2 2nd Printing

(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Lee Bermejo

BOUNTY HUNTERS DRAW FIRST BLOOD!

• Cyborg bounty hunter VALANCE will stop at nothing to find his old mentor, NAKANO LASH, after her stinging betrayal years earlier.

• But other bounty hunters have taken the job after a vicious crime lord put out the hit. Everyone's got a reason to go after the traitorous Nautolan.

• BOSSK, BOBA FETT and a slew of new killers are hot on Lash's trail. Can Valance get to her first? And what could have possibly made Lash break her word and betray her fellow hunters? The truth could shake the foundations of the criminal underworld in the galaxy!

Rated T SRP: $3.99

Empyre #5 (Of 6) 2nd Printing

(W) Al Ewing, Dan Slott (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Jim Cheung

• Love and war – in the midst of cosmic cataclysm!

• One fan-favorite Marvel hero reveals their secret – as another faces the ultimate showdown with a monstrous foe!

• Meanwhile, an outer-space jailbreak leads to a trial by combat you'll have to see to believe…

• …but is it all too late to save Earth from two world-ending threats at once? Rated T+ SRP: $4.99

Wolverine #3 2nd Printing

(W) Ben Percy (A/CA) Adam Kubert

WOLVERINE DIGS IN!

The Flower Cartel and the Pale Girl seem to be one step ahead of Wolverine, but he has a plan. It's a risky gamble that will take him into the heart of a larger criminal conspiracy even as it puts many mutant lives at risk. Parental Advisory SRP: $3.99

Wolverine #4 2nd Printing

(W) Ben Percy (A) Viktor Bogdanovic (CA) Adam Kubert

THE RED TAVERN!

After getting dressed down by the Quiet Council for rogue activity, Wolverine escapes through his own secret gate to the Red Tavern, a snowbound, backwoods watering hole where he only wants to guzzle whiskey in peace. But Logan soon discovers that peace isn't possible as a twist-and-turn murder mystery unfolds – and at the heart of it all is an enemy from the past. Parental Advisory SRP: $3.99

Maestro #1 2nd Printing

(W) Peter David (A) German Peralta (A/CA) Dale Keown

THE STORY YOU'VE WAITED DECADES FOR: THE ORIGIN OF MAESTRO!

Almost 30 years after the landmark story Future Imperfect, legendary INCREDIBLE HULK scribe Peter David returns to the far-future version of the Hulk known as Maestro – the master of what remains of the world. With astounding art from HULK veteran Dale Keown and up-and-comer Germán Peralta, Maestro will answer questions that have haunted Hulk fans for years – and inspire some new ones. How did the world fall and the Maestro rise? What happened to the world's heroes in between? And where is the Hulk we know and love? Find out here!

Rated T+ SRP: $4.99

September 30th

Thor #6 2nd Printing

(W) Donny Cates (A) Nic Klein (CA) Olivier Coipel

THE DEATH OF KING THOR!

The Black Winter has the power to reveal the means of any person's demise – and if the vision is true, Asgard is going to need a new Odinson to take the throne! But Thor is no mere herald or king – and even the death of all existence should fear his coming wrath.

Rated T+SRP: $3.99