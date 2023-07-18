Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: james tynion iv, something is killing the children

Something Is Killing The Children #31 Orders 42% Higher Than SIKTC #30

Something Is Killing The Children #31 has ordes of 56,000 copies, 42% higher than issue #30 at 39,000, from Boom Studios.

As Bleeding Cool previously reported, Something Is Killing The Children #31 had initial orders that were 30% higher than issue #30 ahead of Final Order Cutoff. at aroWhile orders going up on a series nearly three years into a series is highly unusual, we've seen this phenomenon when James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera's megahit SIKTC returns for a new story arc after a hiatus. At the time, we speculated that orders might jump even higher at FOC… and it appears we were correct, and then some.

As we understand it, orders for Something Is Killing The Children #31 jumped another 46% at FOC, so when it lands on store shelves tomorrow, it will be to the tune of 56,000 copies, or 42% higher than issue #30 (39,000) back in March. Clearly, comic shops are continuing to see these new arcs as opportunities to add new single-issue readers to the Slaughterverse.

What might also help explain the massive jump in orders is retailers catching on to something that we've been saying for over a year now… Erica Slaughter's current antagonist, Cutter, is going to be a major force going forward. A Joker to Erica's Batman, if you will. And based on just the opening of this first issue of the current chapter of the Tribulation arc, we are finally seeing Cutter come fully unhinged… and unleashed.

Because in the previous arc, Erica stole Cutter's totem, Dolly, and is effectively holding the creepy baby doll hostage while Cutter has set a Duplicitype monster, masquerading as Venom or Carnage-like Erica doppelganger, loose in Tribulation to turn the town against her. If this issue is any indication, the final showdown between Cutter and Erica is going to be bloody as hell.

And from what I've seen, that's not the only showdown that will happen in Tribulation in this final chapter, as Erica's former housemate Cecilia arrives to confront her… and we get another clue about the death of the woman who recruited Erica to the House of Slaughter, Jessica Slaughter.

Slaughterverse completists are already chasing down and paying over ratio for the 1-in-75 Jenny Frison cover and the 1-in-100 Julian Totino Tedesco cover, alongside limited exclusives like the Tiny Onion exclusive by Department of Truth artist Martin Simmonds or the Carnivore Comics exclusive by Derrick Chew. But it wouldn't surprise me if the real hot chase covers will be the two variants by Frison available exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con at publisher Boom Studios' booth starting tomorrow night, where Frison will also be on hand throughout the show to sign.

And those aren't the only San Diego exclusives that will be a must-have this year because co-creator and artist Dell'Edera has drawn a mirror image variant to his iconic Something Is Killing The Children #1 cover for Something Is Killing The Children Pen & Ink #1. In the original, the viewer is behind Erica Slaughter as she stares down monsters in the foreboding woods, while in the new cover, the viewer is inside the woods staring out at her. Expect this one to go quickly, especially with the once again Eisner Award-nominated Tynion available at the show to sign copies.

Perhaps since I was kind enough to bring these to your attention, someone might throw a copy or two in the post to London as a token of appreciation. I certainly wouldn't turn them down. In the meantime, Something Is Killing The Children #31 lands on store shelves tomorrow, Wednesday, the 19th of July.

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #31 CVR A DELL EDERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY230350

(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Werther Dell'Edera

After narrowly surviving the Duplicitype, Erica Slaughter must still reckon with the murderous Cutter in order to save the people of Tribulation. Separated from Dolly and driven by desperate rage, Cutter won't stop until she exacts her revenge on Erica.In Shops: Jul 19, 2023 SRP: $3.99

