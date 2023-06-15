Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged: boom studios, james tynion iv, something is killing the children

Something Is Killing The Children #31 Sees Orders Jump By 30%

James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera’s Something Is Killing The Children continues to be a creator-owned juggernaut that surprises everyone.

You know how it works. A comic book comes out, it does really well, but after time, sales start to drop off. It's a case of natural attrition, every long-running comic book suffers from it. Except when they don't. James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera's Something Is Killing The Children continues to be a creator-owned juggernaut that surprises everyone. The Empire of the Tiny Onion that Erica Slaughter built has a streaming series in development at Netflix (currently paused due to the WGA strike), sold countless single issues and collections, spawned the record-shattering House of Slaughter, and more than its fair share of subtle and not-so-subtle homages throughout the industry.

Just this week publisher Boom Studios released the Something Is Killing The Children Pen & Ink #1, a new black and white presentation of the seminal first issue with annotations on every page from artist and co-creator Dell'Edera. Which despite my cheeky coverage of the announcement, outsold many new launching series these days with over 23,000 copies ordered, reinforcing that fans just can't get enough of the Slaughterverse. In the introduction to the issue, Tynion declares "This is the comic book that changed my life." And that doesn't appear like it will be changing anytime soon.

Last week at the Diamond Retailer Summit in Dallas, where Tynion made an appearance, Boom revealed that the upcoming Something Is Killing The Children #31 already has initial orders that are 30% higher than initial orders for issue #30. In fact, as we understand it, the issue #31 orders are already at the same level as the final orders for issue #30. For orders to increase on a long-running series like Something Is Killing The Children, particularly on a non-anniversary issue, is a true anomaly.

Why would orders jump so much 30 issues into a run? It may have quite a bit to do with the fact that issue #31 kicks off the final chapter of the "Tribulation" arc, or "Season 2" of SIKTC. This season kicked off with the record-breaking issue #21, which not only put Erica Slaughter on her own for the first time to hunt a deadly new monster, but also introduced an iconic new nemesis for her in Cutter. The Tribulation arc also introduced the Duplicitype monster, which has morphed into a bizarre Venom-like doppelganger of Erica. Both of these characters look like they will have some staying power in the franchise as Tynion and Dell'Edera build a rogues gallery.

Another reason this issue may be jumping up in orders is that the stage has been set for Erica to finally go mask-to-mask with Cutter, who killed Erica's last ally in the House of Slaughter, Big Gary Slaughter in issue #25. The stakes are high and it wouldn't be the first time that Tynion and Dell'Edera killed off a character in the first issue of a new chapter…

Or could it just be that Boom is listing 1:25, 1:50, 1:75 and 1:100 variant covers for this issue, which may have led to a retailer bump?

How much higher will orders climb on the issue before the Final Order Cutoff bell rings on this coming Monday night? Well, with Something Is Killing The Children Volume 6 also landing in stores this week, retailers can expect more new readers to onboard to the series and as they've done in the past, jump to the single issues to find out what happens next faster. Stay tuned to find out how much higher Something Is Killing The Children #31 orders will go.

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #31

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY230350

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Werther Dell'Edera

After narrowly surviving the Duplicitype, Erica Slaughter must still reckon with the murderous Cutter in order to save the people of Tribulation. Separated from Dolly and driven by desperate rage, Cutter won't stop until she exacts her revenge on Erica.In Shops: Jul 19, 2023 SRP: $3.99

