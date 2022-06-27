Something Is Killing The Children #25 Has $120,000 Orders

Bleeding Cool reported last week how Jessica Harrow, star of Stephanie Phillips and Flaviano's Grim, was following in the footsteps of Erica Slaughter with a surprising sales increase with issue #3. But Grim wasn't the only Boom Studios title retailers went big on last week as Slaughter's flagship title, James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera's Something Is Killing The Children, saw a massive spike in orders with issue #25.

Final orders for the landmark Something Is Killing The Children #25 closed this past Monday and put the series back in the six-figure sales club. As we understand it, the final tally came in over 120,000 copies, which is particularly impressive given it is the final issue of the current story arc. Will Something Is Killing The Children top of the sales chart in July as issue #21 did in March, which Bleeding Cool naturally predicted?

Beyond being an anniversary issue, the extra-long finale to the first arc of the current "Tribulation" storyline also features a shocking ending – one which I'm hearing will impact Erica Slaughter's life in a major way going forward… and cements the new rival hunter, Cutter, as a major force in the franchise. We called out her first appearance back in issue #22. If you didn't snag a copy then, it may be too late as that issue is sold out at Diamond, but you may be able to secure a copy of her first cover appearance on Jeehyung Lee's variant cover of issue #25, available to any retailer who ordered more than 25 copies of the standard covers. Which, it appears, most comic stores will have done.

Indeed this will be a busy summer for the House of Slaughter as the second arc of that sister series, Scarlet, kicks into high gear alongside the release of the first collection. We saw how the first collection of Something Is Killing The Children drove sales up on the single issue sales, will that repeat on House of Slaughter? Plus the franchise gets some merchandise next month with a cosplay-ready Erica Slaughter bandana, the first of a series of masks representing different groups within the House of Slaughter, and custom short box. With Something Is Killing The Children an Eisner Award nominee for Best Continuing Series, will we get more information about what's in store for the Slaughterverse next month at Comic-Con? From what I'm hearing, yes, we will and when we do, expect Bleeding Cool to be the first to report on it.

(W) James TynionIV (A) Werther Dell'Edera (CA) Jee-Hyung Lee

With over two million copies of the series sold to date, the first arc of Erica's mission in Tribulation reaches its shocking conclusion in this milestone anniversary issue that no Something is Killing the Children fan will want to miss! While Erica's blades are occupied with an entity unlike anything she's faced, she receives a phone call… with tragedy on the other end of the line. As things look dire, someone Erica once saved may have to find unexpected help to return the favor…In Shops: Jul 27, 2022 SRP: $4.99