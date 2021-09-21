House Of Slaughter #1 Gets Almost Half A Million Orders

Okay, Todd McFarlane, something for Gunslinger Spawn to beat? In a year of massive record-setting orders, we can add House Of Slaughter, the first spinoff from James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera's Something Is Killing The Children, to that rarified list. Which is, of course, an opportune moment to remind you that we predicted it would be the biggest creator-owned launch of JT4's career. Many could have predicted this launch would launch higher than Something Is Killing The Children in 2019 or Wynd, his other series with Boom Studios, given Tynion's star has only risen since. Some might have predicted it would beat The Department of Truth's 100,000 copy launch at creator-owned rival Image and possibly even DC Black Label's The Nice House On The Lake. But even we would not have predicted what a massive leap this launch would represent.

We first caught wind of it when Boom told retailers they were pushing back the release of House Of Slaughter #1 by one week to allow for their printer to "to print the full amount of units ordered and avoid damages that would likely result from rushing the print job to meet the original on-sale date." The last time Boom had to do something like this was with the launch of Keanu Reeves BRZRKR with co-writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney, which went on to be the highest-selling comic in the last 30 years. As we understand it, Tynion and Dell'Edera's House of Slaughter #1, with co-writer Tate Brombal and co-artist Chris Shehan, received over 460,000 copies ordered making it Boom's second-highest selling comic of all time after BRZRKR #1 earlier this year. And while Aaron Slaughter and his kin weren't able to match the raw celebrity power of John Wick or dethrone King Spawn it's worth pointing out that House of Slaughter #1's highest ratioed incentive variant (pictured, 1:1000 cover by Gabriele Del'Otto) didn't come signed.

Still, with orders three times higher than the previous record for Something Is Killing The Children, this is a massive jump for the franchise in the market. And with collections of Something Is Killing The Children selling as fast as Boom can print them, it doesn't seem like it's an isolated incident. And all of this heat is happening while Netflix is developing a series based on the franchise with the team behind The Haunting of Hill House and Dr. Sleep, Trevor Macy and Mike Flanagan… how much bigger will it get when casting news or a release date is announced?

And finally, while many retailers swung for the fences in order to get the 1-in-1000 Gabriele Dell'Otto variant, others vocally took a more conservative position because House of Slaughter is not returnable. Given that and how red hot all things Something Is Killing The Children are, we predict a quick sellout at those stores forcing Boom to rush back to a second print. Time will tell if we are right again. House of Slaughter #1 is in stores on Wednesday, October 27th.