Something Is Killing The Children's 10th Print Matches Absolute Batman

Orders for Something Is Killing The Children's 10th printing matches those for Absolute Batman #1's 10th printing

Article Summary Something Is Killing The Children #1 gets a 10th printing with a huge 50,000 copy print run for Boom.

The 10th printing's orders match Absolute Batman #1's print run, making it one of the year's top comics.

Netflix dropped the adaptation but Blumhouse has picked up the series for TV and film development.

Swamp Thing Is Killing The Children DC crossover and main series issue #50 are coming soon.

The staying power of James Tynion's mega hit horror series Something is Killing the Children is nothing to shake a stick at. After sharing updates that the series was moving forward, Netflix pulled the rug out from under the streamer's adaptation, sparking a bidding war that saw the adaptation finally land at Blumhouse, who seem to have big cross-media plans for the series.

On the print side of the property, 2026 sees the march to the monumental issue #50 of the main series, along with the cleverly titled DC crossover, Swamp Thing is Killing the Children, coming later this year. To capitalise on the news cycle surrounding Something is Killing the Children, Boom rushed the issue #1 back to print with its 10th printing, proving that despite tens of thousands of copies of issue #1 floating around the collector's market, fans are still willing to pay for a reprint with a new cover.

And willing to pay fans are, as I'm hearing that this reprint FOC'd at 50k, the highest print run Boom has seen this year. An impressive feat any publisher would kill for, as, according to Scott Snyder, DC's Absolute Batman #1 10th printing also matched 50k in preorders.

Matching orders to DC's biggest book is a nice feather in the cap for Boom, who I hear is still settling into the Penguin Random House ecosystem. I can only imagine Boom's new owners are well pleased that Erica Slaughter is listed next to Batman as the most successful comic characters of the year so far.

For readers who have not yet jumped onto the Something is Killing the Children train, this 10th printing may be the perfect jumping-on point. The numbers don't lie: If you like Absolute Batman, mathematically, you'll like this too.

Something is Killing the Children #1 ZAA 10th Printing Main (Dressed, Foil Stamp, Dell'Edera)

Something is Killing the Children #1 ZAC 10th Printing Blank Sketch Variant (Dressed, Sketch)

Something is Killing the Children #1 10th Printing goes on-sale on the 11th of March, 2026. And Absolute Batman #1 10th Printing went on-sale this past Wednesday, the 21st of January..

