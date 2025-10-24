Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: something is killing the children

Something Is Killing The Children Set for Blumhouse Series, Film Adapt

Blumhouse is set to adapt James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera's Something Is Killing The Children as an adult animated series and a film.

After coming close to a series adaptation last year, James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera's BOOM! Studios comic book series Something Is Killing The Children will get another chance, thanks to Blumhouse. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that the studio behind Black Phone 2 and Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is set to adapt the comic book series as both a feature film and an adult animated series. Tynion will spearhead the animated series and executive-produce, with Dell'Edera co-executive producing. Stephen Christy will executive produce the series for BOOM! with Adam Yoelin and Mette Norkjaer serving as co-executive producers. Jason Blum will produce the live-action feature film for Blumhouse, with Shaun Sutton and Ryan Turek serving as executive producers. Stephen Christy and Tynion will produce the movie for BOOM! Studios/Penguin Random House. Yoelin and Norkjaer will also executive produce, with Dell'Edera as a co-producer.

There's a new chapter coming in the comic that redefined modern horror.

We're bringing Something Is Killing the Children to life in both a live action film and adult animated series from @JamesTheFourth , Werther Dell'Edera, and Boom Studios. pic.twitter.com/fs3Rr1kHZL — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) October 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"It's easy to see why audiences and critics alike have praised Something is Killing the Children," shared Blum. "James and Werther's comic book series taps into our most primal fears, luring us into a fascinating world and introducing Erica Slaughter, the ass-kicking hero we all wish we had to fight the monsters that lurk in the dark." Tynion added, "'Something is Killing the Children' is the comic book that changed my life and career forever. Finding a partner who understood the potential of Erica Slaughter and the world Werther Dell'Edera and I have built was crucial, and we have found that partner in Jason Blum. Nobody understands horror better than Blumhouse, and I can't wait for the world to see what we all have planned together."

It was back in February 2023 when the word first came down officially that Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese (Dark, 1899) would be developing a series adaptation. In August 2024, Tynion would share an image gallery on Instagram – one that included a look at the cover of the first draft of the script for Episode 102: "The Princess and the Warrior" (written by Odar and Friese). Netflix would go on to make the decision not to move forward on the project at the end of 2024.

Just how successful has Tynion IV & Dell'Edera's Something Is Killing The Children been? The series has gone on to sell 2 million-plus copies worldwide, earning a number of Eisner Awards (including the 2022 Eisner Award for Best Continuing Series). As for the previously mentioned House of Slaughter, the spinoff would go on to sell 500,000+ copies of its first issue. That put it as the second highest-selling non-Marvel, non-DC comic in the past 25 years. Those are the kind of numbers that will definitely get the attention of filmmakers and streaming services.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!