DC Comics/Boom Studios Crossover: Swamp Thing Is Killing The Children

NYCC: DC Comics/Boom Studios Crossover announced, Swamp Thing Is Killing The Children, by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera

James Tynion IV announced a new DC project, a new crossover project, and a new Something Is Killing The Children project from Boom Studios at New York Comic Con, as part of Boom Studios' twentieth anniversary panel, Swamp Thing Is Killing The Children. And it will be created by the SIKTC creative team of James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera.

Something Is Killing the Children was published in 2019 as a limited – and then ongoing , comic book series created by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera, monthly by Boom Studios and follows Erica Slaughter as she hunts monsters that are killing children, set in a small town, Archer's Peak, Wisconsin, beset by child deaths and disappearances. and with spinoffs and prequels expanding what is now known as the Slaughterverse. Something of which Swamp Thing will now be a part.

Swamp Thing was created by writer Len Wein and artist Bernie Wrightson in House of Secrets #92 in 1971 as a stand-alone horror story set in the early 20th century, before gaining his own series, as Alec Holland, a scientist-turned-swamp monster, living in a world drawn to other horror and supernatural threats. The character later had a highly acclaimed run under new-to-America writer Alan Moore, with Stephen Bissette, Rick Veitch and John Totleben, seen as changing the very nature of American comic books going forward, and eventually inspiring the now-returning Vertigo imprint from DC Comics. Swamp Thing would also go on to become one of the staples of the Justice League Dark, a team featuring magical superheroes.

