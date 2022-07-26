Sonic the Hedgehog #51 Preview: Has Sonic Never Read a Comic?

Kitsunami survives being crushed by rubble in this preview of Sonic the Hedgehog #51… even though Sonic things no one could survive it. Check out the preview below.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #51

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY221551

MAY221552 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #51 CVR B LIDE – $3.99

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Evan Stanley (CA) Aaron Hammerstrom

After fighting for their lives in issue #50, both the heroes and bad guys need some time to heal and regroup… except Dr. Eggman, of course, who is always ready to destroy that darn hedgehog. Can Sonic, Tails, and Belle escape the city, or will Eggman finally bumble his way to victory?

In Shops: 7/27/2022

SRP: $3.99

