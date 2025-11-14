Posted in: Comics, Comixology | Tagged: Adrian Tchaikovsky, graphic novel, Mike Collins, paul cornell, sophie aldred, thought bubble

Sophie Aldred As A Clone Army In Salvation's Child Graphic Novel

Sophie Aldred as a Clone Army in Salvation’s Child graphic novel by Mike Collins and Adrian Tchaikovsky from Paul Cornell's Cosmic Lighthouse

Sophie Aldred, best known for playing Ace in Doctor Who, has lent her likeness for the Partheni, the cloned army of soldiers in the Salvation's Child original graphic novel. Salvation's Child is the debut graphic novel written by science-fiction and fantasy writer Adrian Tchaikovsky, published by Comixology Originals and Cosmic Lighthouse, a new publishing company from Anthony Cronin and comics and Doctor Who writer Paul Cornell. Salvation's Child will be released in summer 2026 and will be available digitally from Amazon's Comixology Originals exclusive digital content line.

Salvation's Child is a prologue to Tchaikovsky's The Final Architecture prose series, a space opera about humanity on the brink of extinction that includes the novels Shards of Earth, Eyes of the Void, and Lords of Uncreation. The graphic novel Salvation's Child will be the inaugural release of Cosmic Lighthouse and will be drawn Mike Collins, comic book artist on Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, Flash, Teen Titans, X-Men, but also Doctor Who storyboards, as well as Good Omens, and His Dark Materials.

Comixology is a sponsor of the Thought Bubble mid-con party and Comixology Hall, where Cosmic Lighthouse Editor-in-Chief Paul Cornell will have a table D4, where Adrian Tchiakovsky will be present. Sophie Aldred already narrates the audiobooks of the novel series, now her image will appear a miriad of times as the Partheni soldiers.

"The chance to revisit this universe in a new medium is an incredible opportunity," said writer Adrian Tchaikovsky. "I'm grateful that Paul, Comixology, and Cosmic Lighthouse have given me this opportunity to return to the Architects and look at parts of the setting the original books didn't get a chance to linger on. Working with the artistic team has been an exciting experience and I think together we've created something really special." In Salvation's Child, the alien Architects have ripped Earth apart and threaten every colony world… but can one small child sense their approach?

"Adrian Tchaikovsky is one of the most important SFF writers of our time, and we're thrilled to work with him on his debut graphic novel," said Jeff DiBartolomeo, Comixology's GM and CTO. "We have tremendous respect and admiration for Adrian's work, and it's no surprise that he's one of the most widely read writers being published today. Adrian has received an Arthur C. Clarke Award and numerous Hugo Award nominations; it's an honor to help bring such a talented storyteller to a new medium. Next year, with the release of Salvation's Child, we have the opportunity to reach readers who may have never read a graphic novel. We're so excited about this release that we couldn't wait to announce it, even though it won't be out until next year—2026 can't get here fast enough!"

Collins says, "I've been a fan of Adrian's for years, and it's one of the biggest thrills of my life to bring to life his story in my art. From jaw-dropping cosmic battles, to heartbreaking personal scenes, I think I'm creating some of the best pages of my whole career." Collins continued, "This is a very special, dynamic story with an epic sweep and a genuine soul. The stakes for humanity are expressed so well, I'm upping my game to try to match them in my storytelling."

Salvation's Child will feature colours by Pippa Bowland, letters by Simon Bowland, a cover by Steve Stone and is edited by Cosmic Lighthouse Editor-in-Chief Paul Cornell (Doctor Who, Saucer Country, I Walk With Monsters).

"We at Cosmic Lighthouse are excited to work with the very best names in the field of science fiction and fantasy paired with great comic artists to bring new and longtime readers of the genre more of what they love in a new medium," says Cornell. "Launching our first title digitally with Comixology Originals brings us even closer to the future."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!