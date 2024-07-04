Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, graphic novel, Last Night I Dreamed Of Home, Sophie Li, ya

Sophie Li Auctions Her YA Graphic Novel, Last Night I Dreamed of Home

Last Night I Dreamed of Home by Sophie Li, is an upcoming YA graphic novel about two college students originally from China who fall in love and who must grapple with their identities and the expectations of their families.

World English rights were won by Simon Boughton at Norton Young Readers at auction, and publication is scheduled for the autumn of 2026. Sophie's agent Brent Taylor at Triada US negotiated the deal.

Sophie Li writes "LAST NIGHT I DREAMED OF HOME is a YA contemporary graphic novel about two international students who couldn't be more different as they navigate a new culture." Here are some "thematic illustrations" she created for the pitch.

She also added, on the sale, "HIMAWARI HOUSExMESSY ROOTS After botching the most important exam in China, intl student Alice Zhen wants to party it up like the North Americans on TV. Alice must find herself outside her toxic relationship with her mother, or lose her Chinese roots altogether…. This year hasn't been easy for me, so thank you to the friends who stuck around. This story wouldn't be where it is without you all. To the international students who I've had the honour to interview, thank you for your patience and honesty. Let's hope this story goes places "

"When I was a teen, all I wanted was to draw my own graphic novel. Now, more than fifteen years later, my dream is finally coming true!! To my amazing agent Brent Taylor @triadaus, thank you for finding me in your slush pile. And to my awesome editor @simon.boughton.31 and art director Hana Nakamura @nortonyoungreaders, I'm looking forward to working together. To my sensitivity readers R and A, thank you for your invaluable feedback which helped this story stay true to the international student experience. To my writing friends and critique partners who have read my sample pages and proposal, who have been with me through the ups and downs of publishing, thank you for being a part of my writing journey. You know who you all are."

Sophie Li is a Chinese Canadian writer and illustrator living in Vancouver, British Columbia.

