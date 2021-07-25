Sorry Folks, That Wasn't Fiona Staples Confirming The Return Of Saga

It's Fiona Staples time! Or not… Bleeding Cool does enjoy the comic book collection coverage of The Uncanny Omar and the Near Mint Comics channel on YouTube, especially as they have a direct connection with Marvel's David Gabriel over upcoming collections. But not all of their sources are quite so hot. After talking about the Saga box-set we featured on Bleeding Cool last week, they started talking to someone in their comments who claimed to be Fiona Staples, about plans for new Saga comic books, specifically stating that the series would resume in the spring of 2022. She proceeded to answer questions about working on the series, what her favourite characters were to draw, and her relationship with writer Brian K Vaughan. The only problem was that it wasn't actually Fiona Staples.

Bleeding Cool contacted Brian K Vaughan, Fiona Staples, and Image Comics to get clarification, as the story had started to go viral on Reddit. It was confirmed to us that, no, this was not Fiona on YouTube. It would also not be the first time someone has posed as her for one reason or another. Later, Brian even posted on another Reddit thread, his first post in 6 years, to confirm the facts, saying;

LYING!

Brian here, reluctantly wading into Reddit to confirm that this was absolutely NOT Fiona. I mean, beyond obviously, everyone. Fiona and I have both said via our Instagram accounts that we'll have news to share soon, but that will come directly from us or a reputable mainstream news site, not some rando commenter on a YouTube show. Ugh.

For now, thanks for your undying patience and continued interest in our long-lost heroes, get vaccinated, throw your computer in a lake, and have a wonderful rest of your Sunday!

Stay tuned, Brian @briankvaughan on Instagram (just until Saga is back on stands, when I'll happily only be found in the pages of To Be Continued)