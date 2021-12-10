Space Story, a Debut Graphic Novel by Fiona Ostby, For June 2022
Space Story is the graphic novel debut of Fiona Ostby, from West Margin Press, to be published in print in June 2o22. It was previously published digitally by Tapas, but that is now no longer available in that format.
A quietly powerful graphic novel of hope, separation, and perseverance in the journey to reunite with those you love.
It started on earth, where two women meet at the space academy and fall in love. Told in three interwoven stories with beautiful art, Space Story is an interstellar tale of a family separated when the planet becomes uninhabitable by humans. Safe travel to the space station at first seemed a matter of time, then restricted, then… improbable. Yet despite the sadness, anxiety, and frustration in the void of space, hope kindles silently deep inside, whispering of a future and new beginnings on the horizon.
By debut author Fiona Ostby, Space Story weaves a poignant, moving story of discovering love and finding strength and courage—even in the darkest moments.
"[West Margin Press] prepares for zero gravity with Space Story by Fiona Ostby, in which three interwoven stories follow Hannah and Leah's romance and how their family is separated when Earth becomes unlivable."
—Publishers Weekly
Fiona Ostby is an illustrator and comic artist born and raised in the Bay Area of the USA and now living in Tokyo. She states that "My work focuses on atmosphere, feelings , and the experience of growing up LGBT. I use color and bodily expression to create a narrative about emotional experiences, while maintaining simple and confident linework." Matthew Belford at the Tobia Literary Agency was her agent, and Jennifer Newens picked the book up for West Margin Press. Space Story will be published on the 7th of June, 2022.