Space Story, a Debut Graphic Novel by Fiona Ostby, For June 2022

Space Story is the graphic novel debut of Fiona Ostby, from West Margin Press, to be published in print in June 2o22. It was previously published digitally by Tapas, but that is now no longer available in that format.

A quietly powerful graphic novel of hope, separation, and perseverance in the journey to reunite with those you love.

It started on earth, where two women meet at the space academy and fall in love. Told in three interwoven stories with beautiful art, Space Story is an interstellar tale of a family separated when the planet becomes uninhabitable by humans. Safe travel to the space station at first seemed a matter of time, then restricted, then… improbable. Yet despite the sadness, anxiety, and frustration in the void of space, hope kindles silently deep inside, whispering of a future and new beginnings on the horizon.

By debut author Fiona Ostby, Space Story weaves a poignant, moving story of discovering love and finding strength and courage—even in the darkest moments.

"[West Margin Press] prepares for zero gravity with Space Story by Fiona Ostby, in which three interwoven stories follow Hannah and Leah's romance and how their family is separated when Earth becomes unlivable."

—Publishers Weekly