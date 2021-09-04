Space Trash, Jenn Woodall's First Graphic Novel, Picked Up By Oni

Space Trash is a new YA graphic novel by Jenn Woodall to be published by Oni Press in the summer of 2022. Her first graphic novel, Space Trash follows three teenagers attending school on the moon try to keep their boredom and resentments at bay as they stumble across an exciting secret that could change the course of their future. The book was picked up by Ari Yarwood when she was at Oni Press, before she moved to become a managing editor at Silver Sprocket Press. Zack Soto at Oni is now editing the graphic novel going forward. Jenn Woodall did not use an agent for the deal.

Jenn Woodall announced the deal on Twitter, saying "Space Trash announcement from Publishers Weekly So much thanks to @AriYarwood who gave my book a home and also helped to edit my rough drafts into a stronger book. I'm super lucky the book has passed under 2 amazing editors, including @zacksoto!" She also added, "Here are the three main characters who I hope you will come to love in this sci-fi high school saga."

Jen Woodall is an award-winning illustrator and comic book creator from Toronto, Ontario who self-publishes her own comics and also has her work distributed and published through Silver Sprocket. She has a Bachelor of Design from OCADU in Illustration as well as a BDes in Fashion Design. Her clients have included Quirk Books, Simon & Schuester, Macmillan's Children's Publishing, IDW Publishing, Oni Press, Greenpeace Canada, Polaris Music Prize, Exclaim! Magazine, NOW Magazine, CBC Arts, The Walrus, New Noise, Girl Guides of Canada and more. Oni Press is a comic book and graphic novel publisher based in Portland, Oregon, founded in 1997 by Bob Schreck and Joe Nozemack. Schreck left the company in 1999, Oni Press was then owned owned by Nozemack, James Lucas Jones, and Charlie Chu, before merging with Lion Forge in 2019.