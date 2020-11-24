Spawn #313 Introduces "Plague Spawn" In December

Image Comics has updated a couple of their covers for upcoming issues of Spawn. The Todd McFarlane series that has been introducing a number of new versions of Spawn of late, ahead of the upcoming superhero team debut, The Chain Gang and the battle with the Omega Spawn. Including this cover by Todd McFarlane and Greg Capullo, introducing a new, rather timely version of Spawn, Plague Spawn.

Spawn has had its own version of the coronavirus infecting the world, though its origins and effects are less clear. Could this Plague Spawn be linked to that fictional outbreak? And the bad little boys and girls will be getting a festive Spawn cover of the Violator dressed up as Father Christmas by Bjorn Barends. Ho ho ho?

Also Image Comics will be issuing a free overship of a virgin black-and-white version of the Plague Spawn cover by Greg Capullo and Todd McFarlane at 20% of the retailers' total order of Spawn #313. The freight cost to retailers for these free overshipped variant copies will be covered by Image and McFarlane.

Regarding The Chain Gang, earlier this year, Todd McFarlane told me,

"The Chain Gang is meant to be like the start of expanding the Spawn characters into new titles. They've already been in the books off and on, some of them a little more prominent in the last couple years. They've all been there, it's just that I haven't expanded beyond my guy right. But if I start thinking about his world as Halo, I've done 300 issues of Master Chief. Maybe it's time to show the world you know some other components of this thing. Let's go have some fun."

SPAWN #313 CVR C CAPULLO & MCFARLANE

IMAGE COMICS

OCT200227

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Greg Capullo, Todd McFarlane

"CULT OF OMEGA," Conclusion-The FINAL confrontation: SPAWN vs. OMEGA SPAWN to the death! If this villain cannot be defeated, then the fabric of time will begin to tear and out will pour the savage warriors of Heaven and Hell upon Earth. TODD McFARLANE and CARLO BARBERI conclude their gut-wrenching story of SPAWN vs. OMEGA SPAWN. In Shops: Dec 23, 2020 SRP: $2.99