Spawn #377 Solicited To Be Published In April 2026. Except It Won't Be

Spawn #377 is solicited to be published in April 2026. Except it won't be, but it's not as late as Deadly Tales Of Gunslinger Spawn... #spawn

Spawn hits #377 with Todd MccFarlane and Brett Booth in Image Comics' April 2026 solicits and solicitations, although when it comes out, that's another matter. As Spawn #374 is also now scheduled for the 8th of April, so odds are that #375, #376 and #377 will be shuffled down Image Comics' schedules… Other Spawn books in the April 2026 schedules getting later. Deadly Tales Of Gunslinger #18 is solicited for April but #17 is solicited for August… here are all the McFarlane books from Image's April 2026 solicits, no matter when they'll be published.

SPAWN #377

2026-04-29 | 24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

Heaven has had enough. The Lord God has made a new pronouncement—Death to all Hellspawns!

STORY: TODD MCFARLANE

ART: BRETT BOOTH

COVER A: MIRKO COLAK

COVER B: CHRIS CAMPANA

DEADLY TALES OF GUNSLINGER SPAWN #18

2026-04-15 | 24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

In a New West crawling with killers and demons wearing human faces, the Gunslinger's powers ignite to face the oncoming battle before him. Each brutal clash drives him toward a destiny as dark as the frontier itself as he searches for his kidnapped partner Zyanya.

STORY: JIMMY PALMIOTTI

ART: JORDI ARMENGOL

COVER A: CHRIS CAMPANA

COVER B: CHRIS CAMPANA

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #54

2026-04-22 | 24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

Javiar's body has been paying the price for his most recent battles. As he starts to heal more slowly, he realizes that finding a new host may be needed.

STORY: TODD MCFARLANE

ART: CARLO BARBERI

COVER A: MARCO FAILLA

COVER B: VON RANDAL

THE SCORCHED #52

2026-04-29 | 24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

The conflict in Belarus has turned south. Jessica and her team are now trapped behind enemy lines while two separate armies close in.

STORY: TODD MCFARLANE

ART: STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A: IG GUARA

COVER B: IG GUARA

KING SPAWN #56

2026-04-22 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $4.99 US

SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

Spawn continues to push back against the terrors that have infected NYC. Only to realize that he is the cause of all of the suffering.

STORY: RORY MCCONVILLE

ART: THOMAS NACHLIK

COVER A: FRANCESCO MATTINA

COVER B: FRANCESCO MATTINA

RAT CITY #25

2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

The Deviant faces his most difficult challenge yet. His ties to the Hellspawn's of the past become apparent as an ancient evil returns!

STORY: ERICA SCHULTZ

ART: ZÉ CARLOS

COVER A: ZÉ CARLOS

COVER B: ZÉ CARLOS

RAT CITY, VOL. 2 TP

2026-04-01 | 144 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $16.99 US

SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

As pressure from P.T.S. mounts, the truth about The Deviant threatens to emerge, exposing Quinlan's involvement in the aftermath of the battle. With both the military and P.T.S. in pursuit, Peter and Quinlan are on the run, facing a shocking revelation about the Chairman. Amid the turmoil, a personal threat forces Peter to confront his past as Ammon pulls him back into the dark world of P.T.S. and Dr. Boze. Additional features include a cover gallery and behind-the-scenes artwork. Collects RAT CITY issues #7-12.

STORY: ERICA SCHULTZ

ART: ZÉ CARLOS, JAY DAVID RAMOS

COVER A: BRETT BOOTH

SPAWN ORIGINS, VOL. 32 TP

2026-04-15 | 152 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $16.99 US

SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

THE ENDGAME CONTINUES! Jim Downing battles the dark, addictive force of the HELLSPAWN entity while struggling to recall his past. After waking from a memory-less coma, Jim grapples with a violent power that surfaces under stress, becoming embroiled in a conspiracy involving agents from Heaven and Hell, and receiving dubious assistance. Jim's quest for identity reveals unsettling truths about his past, while the Spawn entity within him grows stronger, deepening his dependence on its power. Additional features include a cover gallery and behind-the-scenes artwork. Collects SPAWN issues #191-196.

STORY: TODD MCFARLANE

ART: WHILCE PORTACIO, GREG CAPULLO, TODD MCFARLANE, ROB LIEFELD

COVER A: GREG CAPULLO, TODD MCFARLANE

VIOLATOR TP

2026-04-29 | 312 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) $29.99 US

SUPERVILLAINS, SUPERHEROES, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

VIOLATOR IS BACK! Uncover the astonishing true origin story of the VIOLATOR, as told by the most unbelievable and unreliable narrator of all time. This epic tale follows your favorite SPAWN UNIVERSE demon from the celestial realms to his dramatic fall into Hell and eventual exile to Earth. Throughout history, he has manipulated some of humanity's most influential figures. This series features six oversized issues, each illustrated by a different talented artist, highlighting key moments in history. Crafted by Eisner-winning writer MARC ANDREYKO and a stellar lineup of artists, get ready for a thrilling adventure that takes you to Hell and back. Additional features include a cover gallery and behind-the-scenes artwork. Collects VIOLATOR Issues #1-6.

STORY: MARC ANDREYKO

ART: PIOTR KOWALSKI, KYLE HOTZ, JON WAYSHAK, GIANENRICO BONACORSI, KEVIN MAGUIRE, BEN TEMPLESMITH, VON RANDAL

COVER A: PIOTR KOWALSKI

